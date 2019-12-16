‘Fuller House’ Cast Mourns The Death Of Beloved Family Dog Cosmo Following Surgery Complications

The cast members of the Netflix hit pay tribute to the dog they met as a pup.

The stars of Fuller House are mourning the death of the beloved Fuller family dog. On the heels of the final season of the Netflix sitcom, Cosmo has died. The sad news was posted on the show’s official Twitter and Instagram pages, along with a photo of the sweet Golden retriever.

The 4-year-old dog, who grew up on the Fuller House set, died after complications from surgery, per a tweet from the show’s official Twitter account.

Candace Cameron Bure, who plays mom D.J. Tanner-Fuller on the Full House spinoff, also posted a photo of the beloved dog and noted that Cosmo is now in “doggie heaven” with the Tanner family’s first dog, Comet. Comet was in the original Full House series for eight seasons in the ’80s and ’90s.

Other Fuller House stars including Soni Nicole Bringas (Ramona) and Elias Harger (Max) posted their own tributes to Cosmo. Bringas wrote that the show’s dog trainer, Denise Sanders, loved Cosmo very much. Harger posted a homemade tribute video he made of the late pup.

Fans of the spinoff series may recall that Cosmo was actually the great-grandson of Comet, according to Us Weekly. The dog started on the series as a puppy in 2016 and was so popular that he even had his own Instagram page.

“Rest in Peace Cosmo! Say hi to Comet,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Cosmo’s final cast photo with his Fuller House family.

“Rest easy good boy,” another added.

You can see the sweet tributes to Cosmo posted by the Fuller House cast below.

Cosmo had quite the impressive acting resume. In addition to his main role on Fuller House, the sweet doggie appeared in episodes of Suits, The Middle and Grey’s Anatomy. He also starred in commercials for Beggin’ Strips, Dietz & Watson, Skechers and Chewy.com, as well as photoshoots for Jeep and more, according to Sanders’ interview with the website Feeling the Vibe earlier this year.

The dog trainer told the site that Cosmo began working on the show when he was a puppy and that he fell in love with everyone in the cast immediately.

“Cosmo was a natural from day one,” the animal trainer added. “He was never distracted by the cameras or live audience.”

She also noted that every year on Cosmo’s birthday, Fuller House star Elias Harger would always buy him a birthday toy.

“On his 3rd birthday, Elias bought him an orange ball and to this day he will always choose an orange ball over any other color!” Sanders said in May.