Kumail Nanjiani Flaunts His Ripped Body For ‘The Eternals’ In New Instagram Post, The Internet Goes Wild

Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani has the whole internet in a tizzy. Kumail posted two new photographs of himself on Instagram showing off his spectacularly ripped physique. The actor has evidently been working hard at getting his body into tip-top physical condition for his upcoming role in Marvel‘s Eternals.

Kumail has always been handsome, but these shirtless pictures are taking things to a whole new level. The Marvel universe is known for having its fair share of burly shirtless men running around. Now that Chris Evans has exited the franchise, it looks like Kumail is hoping to take over his former mantle of having some of the best abs in the franchise.

Fellow buff Marvel star Chris Hemsworth even liked Kumail’s Instagram post.

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain,” joked Kumail in his photo caption.

Kumail thanked his nutritionists and trainers for helping him undergo his transformation. He also gave a sweet shoutout to his wife, Emily V. Gordon, “for putting up with me complaining” about the intensity of his workout regime.

Social media is currently buzzing over Kumail’s drool-worthy new photos. His 504,000 Instagram followers instantly flocked to the comments section. Within a few hours, he received more than 100,000 likes and almost 6,000 comments. Lots of celebrities chimed in, including Dan Levy, Edgar Wright, Whitney Cummings, Colin Hanks, Tan France and Kumail’s wife.

Kumail’s Eternals co-stars, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, commented to show support Kumail’s post.

“It feels a bit wrong to say this but…. daaaaamn. Also congrats @emilyvgordon,” wrote Gemma.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actors Rob McElhenney (who once underwent a similar transformation), Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day also commented on Kumail’s post to admire his toned physique and compliment him on his work ethic.

Podcast host Richard Wyman wrote, “my whole day has been thrown off by learning that Kumail Nanjiani is ridiculously jacked now.”

“This is ridiculous. This means anyone can get fit,” joked comedian Chelsea Handler.

Kumail will be playing Kingo, one of several immortal alien beings in The Eternals. Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Brian Tyree Henry will join Kumail, Gemma and Richard in the upcoming film.

The Eternals will be released in theaters on November 6, 2020.