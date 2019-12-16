Former ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Addresses The Conflicting Emotions She’s Facing Amid Divorce From Jim

Meghan appeared on a podcast a few days ago.

Meghan King Edmonds opened up about her conflicting emotions during a recent appearance on Brooks Laich and Gavin DeGraw’s podcast, How Men Think.

According to a report from Us Weekly on December 15, the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been struggling to cope with her emotions after her husband of five years, Jim Edmonds, filed for divorce in late August.

While on the show, Meghan revealed what fans can expect to see from her upcoming podcast series with actress Brooke Burke, which is titled Intimate Knowledge and is expected to premiere next month.

“Being vulnerable at a time when you need to be the strongest, that balance is really tough and so to find that balance and also to not deny yourself your feelings or your emotions and allow yourself to feel them but also being strong, what does that mean? That’s something we need to explore and feel,” Meghan explained.

As fans may have seen, Meghan recently relocated to Los Angeles from St. Louis after her marriage to Jim fell apart nearly two months ago. In late October, just one day after their five-year wedding anniversary, Jim filed for divorce and was quickly met with online rumors claiming he may have had an inappropriate relationship with one of their nannies.

Following their split, Meghan and Jim agreed to share 50/50 custody of their three children, three-year-old daughter Aspen and one-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart. However, their custody agreement will likely be a bit complicated now that they are living in two different states.

Although Meghan has faced plenty of backlash online for allegedly allowing herself to have a ton of help with her three kids, the former The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member recently denied having four nannies on Instagram after a fan suggested that her role as a mom was much easier than she led on, especially because she was rumored to have so many members on staff.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the fan said it was “kind of easy to kill the mom game” with four nannies before Meghan confirmed that the claim about her having four nannies was wrong.

Meghan then said that she actually has just one person working for her at a time and that she choses to have help so she can work or take her son Hart, who was diagnosed with irreversible brain damage earlier this year, to therapy.