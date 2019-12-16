Kaley Cuoco Gushes Over Andrea Canning In Adorable Instagram Post: ‘I Think She’s A Queen’

Kaley Cuoco is crazy about Andrea Canning and she wants the whole world to know about it. The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable photo of herself and Andrea. In the caption, Kaley openly expressed her admiration for the Dateline NBC host.

The actress couldn’t stop gushing about the many merits and accomplishments of the esteemed journalist and penned a long message of appreciation for Andrea.

“This badass woman has 6 kids, hosts the coolest show on tv, writes movies and looks like that!” Kaley wrote in the caption, before labeling Andrea as “queen” and adding a collision emoji.

“We really can do it all,” was her conclusion. The actress emphasized the empowering message by adding a women-with-bunny-ears emoji.

As Kaley detailed in the caption, the photo was taken earlier today when Andrea visited the 34-year-old actress in her trailer, as filming continues for the upcoming HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant. The 47-year-old TV personality popped by for a friendly chat and even brought along her youngest child and only son, baby Tripp. The trio posed for an adorable set of pics, one of which Kaley posted to her Instagram page for all of her fans to enjoy.

The snap showed Kaley flashing a beaming smile at the camera as she held baby Tripp in her arms. Proud mama Andrea was right by their side, smiling from ear to ear. The Big Bang Theory star looked positively enchanted with her visitors and appeared to be having the time of her life. She cut a chic figure in a cute red sweater, which she paired with a cream pinstripe skirt. The elegant skirt was cinched at the waist with a thin red belt that highlighted her lithe physique and chromatically tied the look together.

The gorgeous blonde wore her golden tresses down, letting her locks frame her face as they fell over her shoulder in a cascade of loose waves. She donned natural-looking makeup, accentuating her beautiful features with dark eyeliner, a shimmering, skin-toned eyeshadow, and a dab of pink lipstick.

Andrea looked radiant as well in an elegant, vintage-gray sweater, which tied around her taut waistline in a feminine bow. She wore black bottoms, although it wasn’t clear from the shot whether she had chosen trousers or a skirt. The Dateline correspondent accessorized with stylish drop-down earrings and wore her blond mane in a chic wavy style. Her glam was equally tasteful and refined, consisting of a dark eyeshadow and a glossy pink lipstick.

Baby Tripp was also dressed to impress. The six-month-old looked cute as a button in a Christmas-themed onesie.

The snap offered fans a glimpse of Kaley’s famously decked-out trailer as well, specifically the Christmas-decorated kitchen. More photos and a video were uploaded to her Instagram stories, giving followers a taste of the merry, fun-loving atmosphere that went on during the visit.

The photo received a lot of love on Instagram, with plenty of followers dropping by the comments section to rave about the gorgeous ladies. The post racked up nearly 24,000 likes in less than 30 minutes of having been posted and went on to amass a little shy of 56,000 likes in the space of two hours.

Among the people who commented on the photo was Andrea herself, who was visibly touched by Kaley’s kind words of appreciation.

“Awwwww back at you awesome lady!!!!” she wrote, adding, “Should we tell everyone he threw up three times in your trailer!?!” followed by three ROFL emoji. Her comment proved to be quite popular, garnering 54 likes from Kaley’s followers.

Loading...

Actress Ashley Jones also chimed in, agreeing with Kaley’s description of Andrea.

“Seriously bada**,” wrote The Bold and the Beautiful actress, adding a clapping-hands emoji.

Other Instagram users took the opportunity to shower Kaley with compliments.

“You look absolutely stunning Kaley. Just breathtakingly beautiful,” read one message, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

“The unique and unparalleled Harley Cuoco!!!” quipped another fan, in a reference to Kaley’s Harley Quinn series.