Gwen Stefani Flaunts Trim Figure In Tight Sequin Dress Ahead Of ‘The Voice’ Finale

Gwen Stefani’s most recent social media share is earning rave reviews from fans and rightfully so. As those who follow the mother of three on Instagram know, Stefani has never been shy when it comes to sharing glimpses into her life with her army of fans. In recent weeks, The Voice coach has been sharing a ton of photos and videos from the current season of the hit show, and it’s hard to believe that the finale already airs tonight.

In the caption of the brand-new image, Stefani couldn’t help but gush over her team member, Rose Short, and how she made it to the finals. The two could be seen striking a pose front and center on the stage that was lit up with a ton of red and white neon lights. For her part, Stefani was all smiles, putting one hand around Short and pointing to her with the other. She showed off her amazing figure in a tight sequin dress that fit her like a glove and hugged her every curve. The stunning number featured a number of silver sequins as well as some fluffy detail on the sleeve.

The chic ensemble hit well above her knee and her toned legs were on full display for the camera. The songstress completed the look with a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and her signature red lipstick. Next to her stood Short, who also stunned in a beautiful outfit of her own. While clad in a black jacket with a leopard pattern running down the sides, the contestant wore her long, dark locks down and straight, and her lipstick almost matched the singer’s.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned The Voice coach a ton of attention from her fans with over 8,000 likes in addition to 60-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let Stefani know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more commented on the post to let Stefani know that they would be rooting for her in the finales while numerous others had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Cannot wait to see Rose perform tonight,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart emoji.

Loading...

“So excited!!! I think rose is going to win!” another added.

“Rose really should win! Vote for her, America!!! BTW, Gwen you look amazing,” a third social media user added.

“Gwen is perfect. The end,” one more raved.