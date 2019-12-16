Minnesota Porch Pirate Leaves Victim A Polite Thank-You Note

'So just a quick little thank you for leaving me the (opportunity) of stealing your package,' the thief wrote.

A Minnesota woman is feeling a mix of both confusion and outrage after a porch pirate stole her package and then left a polite thank-you note for giving him or her the opportunity to commit the crime, CNN reports.

‘Tis the season for porch piracy — that is, when thieves have easy pickings thanks to the multitude of packages being delivered this time of year. It’s a shockingly easy crime to commit: walk up to an unattended house, grab the loot, and be gone in seconds.

Rarely, however, do porch pirates take the time to leave their victims a thank-you note. But St. Paul woman Hilary Smith got just such a note. She’d ordered a Christmas present for her boss and had it delivered to her home. On the day it was delivered, however, she came home to find not the package but instead a note left by the thief. The note, for what it’s worth, was exceptionally polite.

“So just a quick little thank you for leaving me the (opportunity) of stealing your package. Very nice of you. Thank you. -The new owner of your package,” the note read.

Smith appreciates the thoughtfulness, though not the situation that gave rise to it.

“I do appreciate a nicely crafted thank-you note, but this is ridiculous,” she said.

To get back at the thief, in her own little way, Smith is leaving a decoy package “with a little gift from my dog,” she says. It may not deter the porch pirate from further piracy, but at least Smith will have a measure of revenge.

It’s a tactic that’s being utilized by another homeowner who’s been victimized by porch piracy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, porch pirates have been making off with Colorado woman Christine Hyatt’s packages as well. However, rather than just Christmas presents, her parcel deliveries include life-saving insulin for her daughter with diabetes. Having those stolen puts her daughter’s life at risk, and she’s had enough. Since Thanksgiving, she’s been stuffing decoy packages with trash, including cigarette butts and used cat litter.

YouTube scientist Mark Rober got downright scientific about his porch piracy revenge, outfitting decoy packages with cameras that record the thieves’ reaction as they’re sprayed with glitter and fart spray. What’s more, devices in the decoy packages play random police chatter, making the thieves think the cops are on to them.

One-in-three Americans will have at least one package pilfered by porch pirates during any year, according to research.