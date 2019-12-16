Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Drop Dead Gorgeous In Tight, Blush Pink Dress: ‘Indian Nights’

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked like a breath of fresh air in one of her most recent Instagram shares. As those who follow the black-haired beauty on social media know, Zeta-Jones regularly shares photos and videos of herself that include some fashionable shots as well as many others from her work and personal life. In the most recent post that was shared for her army of fans, the smokeshow sizzled in a gorgeous dress alongside husband Michael Douglas.

In the short video clip, Zeta-Jones told fans that she was enjoying a “balmy breeze,” on an Indian night. She did not specifically share with fans where she was in the photo, but it appeared to be in a hotel room. The mother of two was all smiles, wearing her long, dark locks slicked back in a bun while showing off her gorgeous facial features in a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

The actress looked both fashionable and gorgeous in a tight blush-pink dress that went off the shoulder, showing off her toned and tanned neckline. The tight-fitting dress cinched in the middle, accentuating her tiny waist. The ensemble hit just at her ankles. Zeta-Jones completed the look with a pair of high gold heels. For his part, Douglas also looked fashionable for the evening, sporting a black suit, white button-up, and a tie.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the 50-year-old a ton of attention from her fans with over 94,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looked stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more followers commented on the post to ask Zeta-Jones where she got her dress, while others simply used emoji.

“You are just soooo beautiful,” one fan raved, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“One of my Favorite couples,” a second Instagram user wrote along with a series of different emoji.

“Hollywood’s most glam couple,” commented a third follower on the post.

“Dang sexy lady, And Sir Michael is still crushing it!” a fourth fan gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Zeta-Jones sizzled in another red-hot look, that time in a darker pink dress. In the image, the stunner rocked a curve-hugging gown that draped perfectly off of her shoulders, dropping all the way down to the ground. It featured a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned and tanned legs. That shot also earned the actress rave reviews, earning over 104,000 likes.