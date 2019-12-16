Australian Model Isabelle Mathers Slays In Striped Bikini And White Sarong

Isabelle Mathers gave her 1.1 million Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend when she shared another sizzling bikini snap that proved impossible to ignore.

The photo was shared on Sunday, and saw the Australian model posing in what appeared to be the hotel lobby of the Park Hyatt in Sydney. As noted in the caption of her post, the shot was taken before the babe headed out to enjoy a relaxing afternoon on a yacht, and Isabelle was certainly dressed to impress for her day out on the water.

The brunette beauty slayed in a skimpy white bikini with tan stripes that popped against her bronzed skin. The two-piece included an underwire-style top with a low, scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Her flat midsection was left completely bare as well, allowing her to showcase her slender frame and chiseled abs.

The lower half of Isabelle’s swimwear was covered by a white sarong skirt that clung to her curves in all of the right ways. It boasted an asymmetrical style that flashed a glimpse of her toned thighs, and was tied loosely around her hips. A peek at her matching bikini bottoms were teased from underneath the cover up, revealing its thin, string waistband that was tied in a dainty bow high up on her waist.

Isabelle added some bling to her look with a dainty pendant necklace, and slung a brown, crocodile leather handbag over her shoulder. Her long, dark tresses were worn down in loose waves that were parted in the middle and cascaded over her shoulders to frame her face. The social media sensation rocked a simple makeup look that included a pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue-green eyes pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the Aussie beauty’s new Instagram post. It has earned more than 103,000 likes during its first day on the social media platform — a number that continues to grow. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post to shower Isabelle with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow you’re a dream,” one person wrote.

Another said that Isabelle was “absolutely perfect.”

“Wish I could like this twice,” commented a third.

Isabelle’s older sister Olivia Mathers recently heated things up on her own Instagram account. On Monday, the blond bombshell shared a new photo that saw her leaving very little to the imagination in a minuscule, black string bikini. Fans were equally as impressed with Olivia’s eye-popping display, which they awarded more than 38,000 likes.