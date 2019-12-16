Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Purple Bikini

The model sizzled in her tiny two-piece.

On Monday American model Lyna Perez uploaded yet another provocative photo for her 4.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo shows Lyna posing in front of a gorgeous pool on a sunny day. A contemporary style hillside home can be seen in the background. Despite much of the world experiencing fall weather, the brunette bombshell looked like an absolute summer goddess. She sizzled in a strappy purple bikini from the brand Meg Liz Swim.

The skimpy swimwear left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. The Instagram influencer’s incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display. Lyna stood with her shoulders back and she looked off into the distance. She pulled up her bikini bottoms, showing off her tan line and a sizable black ink tattoo of a scorpion just below her hip. The beauty accessorized the sexy look with numerous rings.

For the photoshoot, Lyna called upon professionals to help her look her best. Hairstylist Peter Anthony Perez gave her look additional glamour by styling her long, highlighted hair in loose waves. Likewise, Los Angeles-based makeup artist Adriana Marizcurrena enhanced the model’s natural beauty by applying subtle contour, light brown eyeshadow and nude lip gloss. Lyna’s nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the social media sensation requested her followers to share their opinions regarding her two-piece. Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to fulfill her request. Many of Lyna’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“@lynaritaa you’re the most beautiful and gorgeous girl I’ve ever seen,” wrote a commenter.

“You are so beautiful my dear,” said a different devotee, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“This Bikini [sic] is made for a Goddess [sic] like you,” added another follower.

“You look absolutely amazing sweetheart,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Lyna graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The tantalizing post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 38,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Lyna has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she uploaded a photo, in which she wore a sheer white crop top, sans bra. That sizzling snap has been liked over 160,000 times since it was shared.