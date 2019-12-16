Pamela Anderson Gets Totally Naked In R-Rated Throwback Shot

Pamela Anderson left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Anderson loves to share throwback photos with her fans, as well as a few newer shots mixed in every now and again. In each and every one, she rocks some sort of revealing outfit. In the most recent post, Anderson sizzled in yet another scandalous new photo.

In the black and white shot, the model posed against a stone wall and looked straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face. For the occasion, Anderson wore her long, blond locks down and slightly curled as they fell down to the middle of her back. To go with her messy hair, the model rocked smoky black eye makeup and lip gloss. She kneeled on the ground in the photo, resting her hands on her knees.

The smokeshow was completely naked and covering her NSFW parts with her arms and legs. Anderson also showed off a hint of sideboob in the shot and completed her insanely sexy look with a pair of black high heels and a few bracelets on her arm. In the caption of the post, the Baywatch star included a poem.

The post has not been live on her page for very long, but it’s already earning Anderson a ton of attention from her legion of fans, with over 48,000 likes and 700-plus comments. Some of the beauty’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning. Countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more didn’t have any words to express their thoughts and opted to use emoji instead.

“One of your best photos ever imo.. If posters were still a thing. This would have outsold Farrah’s iconic poster. BTW your Labatt posters were in such high demand back in the day. The sales reps rationed them like gold. It was easier to get free booze out of them, than a poster of U,” one fan gushed.

“You are one beautiful amazing woman,” a second follower added with a heart emoji tied to the end of their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that 52-year-old sizzled in another sexy throwback where she went totally topless and showed off plenty of cleavage for the camera. She completed the NSFW look with a big silver necklace that read “sex,” and fans also gave that post rave reviews with over 17,000 likes.