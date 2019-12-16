Bella Thorne Almost Pops Out Of Her Tiny White Sushi-Print Bikini Top In New Instagram Photos

Actress Bella Thorne left very little to the imagination in her new Instagram photos. The actress’s latest update shows her wearing an adorable white bikini top with images of sushi prints on the fabric.

It barely contained her breasts and only covered a small sliver of her chest. Bella flaunted an enormous amount of cleavage and sideboob in all three of her new pictures. Her chest was only just contained by the skimpy fabric and criss-cross spaghetti straps that functioned as a halter top. Her small black heart outline tattoo was visible due to the tiny size of her top.

Bella’s breasts were the focal point of the photo, something the starlet pointed out herself in her photo caption.

“Yes I know my boobs are big but also LOOK AT THAT CUTE LONELY FLOWER,” she wrote.

The flower Bella mentioned was sitting on top of her left shoulder. It was nearly as gorgeous as the actress herself. Considering Bella’s photos were taken in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, it’s not surprising she would have lush greenery surrounding her. The large white flower on her shoulder is likely one of many in the area. Bella is currently vacationing in the tropical paradise.

The island sun is a good look on the stunning young actress. She was completely barefaced in her latest snapshots. Her natural freckles were visibly scattered across her cheeks and the bridge of her nose, adding an air of youthful vitality to her already-lovely facial features. Bella’s naturally plump lips hardly needed any lipstick to stand out. She also kept cool by tying her long hair into a messy topknot bun.

The photo has only been uploaded to Bella’s Instagram account for about an hour, but her post has already amassed more than 524,000 likes and almost 2,500 comments. With more than 22 million followers, it’s no surprise that the actress is raking in the praise.

Loading...

“Oh bella Thorne all that naturalness,” said one fan.

“You are truly the most beautiful flower there is. Also your body is amazing,” gushed a second admirer.

“Beautiful lil sushi,” teased a third fan. They also added an equally adorable sushi emoji to their comment.

The bombshell is no stranger to teasing her fans with sexy photos of herself. A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Bella had shared a stunning dressing room selfie. It wasn’t as revealing as her newest bikini photo, but it still had an air of sultriness that left her admirers clamoring for more.