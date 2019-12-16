Tinsley Mortimer Returns To Chicago As ‘RHONY’ Cast Continues To Film Season 12

Mortimer recently denied rumors claiming she quit the show.

Tinsley Mortimer may have recently denied that she quit The Real Housewives of New York City after getting engaged to her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Scott Kluth, last month, but over the weekend, as her co-stars filmed Season 12, she was out of town.

As the rest of the cast joined Jill Zarin for filming in the Big Apple, Mortimer confirmed she was spending time with Kluth in Chicago and that she had brought her two dogs along for the trip.

In a photo shared on Instagram of the Chicago skyline, Mortimer’s Christmas tree was seen, as were her adorable dogs, Strawberry and Shortcake, both of whom were seated on a chair beside a giant Christmas ball decoration. According to a report from Bravo TV‘s The Daily Dish on December 16, Mortimer adopted her two dogs earlier this year after the passing of her beloved dog Bambi.

While Mortimer has insisted that she has not yet quit her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City, she’s been spending tons of time with Kluth in Chicago in the weeks since he proposed, even though her co-stars have been hard at work on the upcoming episodes of Season 12.

Prior to skipping out on this weekend’s filming session, Mortimer was noticeably absent during a cast trip to Mexico with her co-stars.

Mortimer and Kluth began dating over two years ago after being introduced by Carole Radziwill — who used to appear on The Real Housewives of New York City — during Season 9 of the show. Then, after breaking up and making up on a number of occasions, Mortimer and Kluth got back together in October and confirmed their engagement on Instagram one month later.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mortimer opened up about rumors surrounding the potential end of her role on The Real Housewives of New York City during an interview with People magazine earlier this month.

“Scott and I have been celebrating our engagement in Chicago, where I will soon call home,” Mortimer said. “The last few weeks have been such a wonderful whirlwind of excitement, and we both wanted to spend this special time with each other and our families.”

“As with many relationships, life does not completely stop for love, which is why I will continue to honor my work commitments in NYC while Scott focuses on CouponCabin’s busy season in Chicago,” she continued.

Also during the interview, Mortimer confirmed that she was not forced to chose between Kluth and The Real Housewives of New York City.