Wendy Williams Attacks ‘Grandma’ Madonna: ‘It’s OK To Grow Older Gracefully’

Madonna was spotted getting cozy with one of her 25-year-old backup dancers over the weekend, and Wendy Williams doesn’t approve. The 61-year-old singer and Ahlamalik Williams were photographed in Miami showing some serious PDA while Madonna was there with 23-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon Ciccone and her boyfriend. Wendy said she found the whole situation to be a bit pathetic.

According to Hollywood Life, the Wendy Williams Show host laid into Madonna, admonishing her for getting serious with someone who was old enough to be her son. In the images, Madonna can be seen with her young man’s arms around her waist as they looked over the Miami skyline. Wendy said that although she gets attention from younger men, unlike Maddona, she knows where to draw the line.

“He is three years older than her daughter, Lourdes. They’re all on the same vacation and there’s old grandma booed up with a 25-year-old,” Wendy said. “Here’s what I feel about stuff like that, because when I go out I get the side eye from young boys. But, here’s the thing, it’s supposed to be a one night stand, if that — not a boyfriend.”

Not only did Wendy, who weighed in on the topic during the Monday, December 16 episode of her show, find the situation distasteful, but she said that she feels bad for Madonna.

“You know what, she’s become that old lady that I feel bad for,” Wendy added. “Because I don’t think she understands that it’s ok to grow older gracefully. Like, we do stuff, we go through stuff.”

The situation wasn’t all bad, according to Wendy. While the daytime talk show host didn’t exactly approve of Madonna’s apparent romance, Wendy did think that Madonna — despite possible fillers in her face — looked pretty good for a 61-year-old mom.

Loading...

Madonna hasn’t spoken about whether or not she and the backup dancer are in a relationship, but in other photos, he can be seen rubbing her shoulders and walking around shirtless. The singer was recently forced to take some time off to recover after finding herself in tons of pain. In order to rest up, she canceled the rest of her “Madame X” world tour on the orders of her doctor.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the so-called queen of pop didn’t say exactly what she was suffering from, though she had recently said that she had torn a ligament in her leg.