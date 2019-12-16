Colombian Fitness Model Nicole Borda Flaunts Incredible Curves In Festive Photoshoot

The fitness model stunned in her latest Instagram post.

On Monday Colombian fitness model Nicole Borda uploaded a flirty, festive photo for her 1.9 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the tantalizing picture, the 23-year-old stood in front of what appears to be a bright window. She posed with her shoulders back, holding onto a container of CBD gummies from the company JustCBD. The Instagram influencer put one of the edibles up to her pursed lips as she looked off into the distance.

Nicole sizzled in a red bra and matching underwear from Victoria’s Secret. The lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection and curvaceous hips were put on full display. The model appeared to be in the holiday spirit and sported a white, bejeweled Santa hat.

The brunette beauty wore her long hair down and enhanced her already gorgeous features with minimal makeup. The application included subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also manicured and painted a vampy red color.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for JustCBD, stating the company’s gummies make for wonderful Christmas gifts. She also gave her followers a sitewide 10 percent off discount code.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it quickly racked up more than 25,000 likes. Quite a few of the model’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“There are only a few absolute gems in the world. One of them is absolutely most definitely you,” gushed a fan.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!!” said a different devotee, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

Many fans also noted that Nicole was one of their Christmas wishes.

“Wish you were in my stocking for Christmas… lol,” wrote one commenter.

“Love to find you in my stocking from Santa,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Other followers seemed to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Nicole has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. She has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, the stunner uploaded particularly cheeky photos, in which she opted to go pantless and wore only a plunging black bodysuit and a reindeer antler headband. That post has been liked over 142,000 times since it was shared.