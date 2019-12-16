Tammy Hembrow Shakes Booty In Multiple Thong Bikinis For Lengthy Instagram Video

Tammy Hembrow advertised the latest line from her swimwear brand, Saski Collection, in the best way possible over the weekend. The model took to Instagram to share a video of herself rocking every one of the bikinis. With each look, she turned around to give a full view of her pert backside.

The three-minute-long video showed Tammy standing in her white-colored bathroom as rap music played in the background. The stunner’s long, blond hair was styled in two tight braids that fell down her shoulders. She also rocked tiny silver stud earrings, as well as a natural face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a nude color on her full lips.

Tammy’s first outfit was a neon pink two-piece that left very little to the imagination. Her top was a tight bandeau that seemed to barely fit over her busty chest, allowing some underboob to peek out.

The Australian babe’s toned abs were on full display between the top and low-cut thong bottoms. While the front of the suit sat below Tammy’s waist, the sides sat high on her hips, exposing the model’s shapely thighs and emphasizing her hourglass figure. A small tattoo was visible at the top of one thigh.

Tammy played with her hair and looked at the camera for a few seconds before she turned around to show off the back of the bikini. The look put her toned back on full display, as well as her round booty, which she bounced and swayed for the camera.

The model’s other looks included the same bikini in light green and baby blue. She also rocked a triangle-shaped, ruffled bikini top and a matching string thong in pink, blue, and green, as well as a sports-bra-style top, a halter neck top, and more, each in three different colors.

The post garnered more than 1.8 million views in one day, as well as more than 4,200 comments. Many fans left praise for the model’s flawless physique in the comments section, while others expressed excitement for the swimwear launch.

“Gosh these look fricken amazing but I could not pull any of them off, but I want them all!!!” one fan said.

“I would 110 percent let her ruin my entire life,” another user added.

“Mom of two? WHEERREEEE?!?” a third person asked.

“Blue is forever your color girl!!! And the pink is my FAVE,” wrote a fourth follower with a fire emoji.

Much of Tammy’s Instagram feed recently has been photos of the model rocking Saski Collection swimwear, but she has also shown off her amazing body in racy lingerie looks. On Saturday, she shared a photo of herself wearing a blue lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.