Belgian Model Rose Bertram Flaunts Killer Curves In Bustier And Sheer Tights: ‘No Pants But Make It Fashion’

In her latest social media snap, Rose Bertram is proving that pants aren’t necessary to look good.

On Monday, the Belgian beauty shared a new photo to her Instagram page that was an instant hit with her 786,000 followers. The photo appeared to be from a professional shoot for the online retailer Pretty Little Thing, which featured a bright, all-pink set that alone was enough to captivate the attention of her audience.

Rose was seen crouching down in the shot and had her elbows resting on her knees, while gently laying her head in her hands. Her eyes were closed and her lips were slightly parted in a sensual manner.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked smoking hot in a barely-there, all-black ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The look included a black satin bustier top that clung to her curves in all of the right ways and boasted underwire-style cups that defined her voluptuous assets. Fans were teased with a glimpse of cleavage that was left on display thanks to the garment’s deep neckline. That was hardly the most NSFW element of Rose’s outfit, however.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell ditched her pants completely. In lieu of bottoms, Rose wore a pair of black tights with the name of the fashion brand printed across them in bold lettering. The sheer stockings hugged the babe’s peachy derrière and left her long, sculpted legs almost completely exposed — though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the scandalous look.

Rose also added a pair of slouchy leather boots to her risqué ensemble. The trendy footwear featured a tall stiletto heel that the babe was impressively balanced on as she sunk low to the ground.

The model accessorized with a silver bangle bracelet and wore a pair of a dainty stud earrings for a bit more bling. Her signature blond tresses were straightened and worn in a sleek, half up-half down hairdo that sat high on top of her head. As for her beauty in the shot, Rose sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and pink eyeshadow that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the latest addition to the Instagram model’s page was immediately met with praise from her fans. It has earned over 17,000 likes after eight hours on the social media platform — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took to the comments section of the post to further express their admiration for the jaw-dropping snap.

“You make everything fashion,” one person wrote.

“Pure perfection,” another said.

Loading...

“Truly, incredible beautiful,” commented a third.

Rose often seems to ditch one article of clothing for her eye-popping looks. Another recent addition to her page saw her rocking an open, faux-fur jacket with no shirt or bra underneath, exposing an ample amount of cleavage to her audience. Those racy snaps also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the photos over 18,000 likes.