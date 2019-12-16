‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Addresses Absence Of ‘Coffee Convos’ Podcast

Many Teen Mom 2 fans are well aware that Kailyn Lowry hosts a weekly podcast with Lindsie Chrisley of USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best.” Named Coffee Convos, the podcast features the two women talking about their lives and interviewing guest stars. But recently some fans noticed that a new episode of the podcast had not been released, and some are wondering what is going on with the reality stars.

On Monday, both Kailyn and Lindsie spoke out about the absence of their latest episode.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we’re not able to record our show right now. Please stay tuned for exclusive content on our social media channels. Looking forward to being back with you in January! *This is legally all we can comment at this moment unfortunately*,” Kailyn shared with her followers on Twitter.

Immediately, fans chimed in to let Kail know that they were missing the podcast already.

“Have a happy holiday season. I for one will wait patiently until you gals return. Big hugs,” one user commented.

Another follower commenter, “Now I’m not looking forward to getting ready with yall on Thursday! My whole routine for Thursday is gonna be off now! Hope yall are back soon!”

Kailyn’s tweet had well over 900 likes and several retweets from fans who are missing Coffee Convos.

Lindsie Chrisley shared a similar tweet to Kailyn’s but noted she and her co-host are looking forward to returning in January. Just like on Kailyn’s tweet, plenty of Lindsie’s followers chimed in and let her know the show was missed. The tweet had over 400 likes from Lindsie’s followers.

The official Coffee Convos Instagram account also shared the news about the podcast, along with a photo of the podcast hosts. Just as fans had done on the Twitter posts from Kailyn and Lindsie, they chimed in on Instagram to let the women know they missed the weekly podcast.

In addition to Kailyn and Lindsie opening up about their own lives on the podcast, they have also welcomed many guests on their show. Most recently, Kail’s Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer went on the podcast to share her life story. Not only did she reveal that she had decided to become a vegetarian, she also told listeners about meeting a man in Costa Rica. She later clarified that even though she met someone that she had a connection with, she isn’t dating anyone at the moment.