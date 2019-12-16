‘Playboy’ Vixen Kindly Myers Pulls Up See-Through Lingerie In Sultry Photo: ‘Don’t Talk About It, Be About It’

Kindly Myers is delighting her fans with another insanely sexy Instagram share. As those who follow the bombshell on social media know, Myers is never shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure on sthe platform. The vixen has posed for some of the hottest magazines, including Playboy, and her outfits never leave much to the imagination.

In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, Myers stunned in a NSFW outfit. The model did not specifically tag where she was in the image but it appeared to be outside in a backyard with a pool. The bombshell struck a pose front and center, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. For the occasion, she wore her long,blond locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and highlighter.

Adding a little bit of bling to the look, Myers rocked a purple pendant necklace with a dainty silver chain. The bombshell dropped jaws in the stunning shot, leaving little to the imagination in sheer white lingerie that was adorned with white and blue flowers. The model playfully tugged at the bottom of the ensemble while revealing her toned and tanned legs and also showed off plenty of cleavage in the daring look.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned the blond beauty a ton of attention from her fans with over 3,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to comment on the caption while countless others were quick to rave over her killer figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment using their choice of emoji instead, most notably the heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“Just wonderful and beautiful,” one fan gushed, adding a series of pink heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

Loading...

“Absolutely gorgeous girl,” a second Instagrammer wrote along with a few red heart emoji.

“So beautiful, always a joy for my eyes,” a third social media user raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Myers sizzled in another gorgeous outfit, that time posing alongside a friend. In the photo, the model once again left little to be desired in a high-cut black swimsuit that showed off her toned and tanned legs while her pal rocked the same exact ensemble. It comes as no surprise that the photo racked up over 16,000 likes and 100-plus comments.