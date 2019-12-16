‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder’s Fiancé Beau Clark Talks Wedding Date, Confirms Plans To Film

Beau Clark is dishing on his 2020 wedding to the reality star.

Beau Clark will be getting married to Stassi Schroeder next year and recently opened up about their big day.

During a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Beau said that while he and Stassi haven’t set the exact date quite yet, they know they will be tying the knot sometime in “October next year” and confirmed that his Vanderpump Rules fiancee has already picked out a wedding dress.

“I haven’t seen it yet. She won’t let me which is kind of fun that she hasn’t. There’s some surprises,” he explained.

Although Lala Kent has been saying she will be appearing in Schroeder’s and Clark’s wedding as a bridesmaid, Clark didn’t confirm anything. He said he didn’t think Schroeder has made up her mind quite yet when it comes to which of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars she will be including in her bridal party.

Although a ninth season of Vanderpump Rules has not yet been confirmed, Clark did say that cameras would be present when he and Schroeder walk down the aisle next year. Typically filming on new seasons begins each summer. That said, filming has made things a bit more challenging for he and Schroeder because they are having to scout venues in which filming is allowed. In fact, after deciding on their first choice, the couple learned that the particular venue they were interested in was not open to welcoming a camera crew.

As Schroeder and Clark prepare for their upcoming big day, the Vanderpump Rules couple is having to deal with the technicalities of planning a televised wedding overseas. They’ve so far visited three venues in Rome, Italy.

“My sister’s translating some of the documents and it’s going back, and production is going back so we’re just still waiting to hash out all the logistics of being able to film,” Clark explained. “But it’s going, so we’re not stressed and I feel like at least we have enough time. I feel like we’re in limbo, but we’ve at least begun to start the first steps. We just have to wait for all the filming permits and going from one country to another country.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder sparked rumors of having bought her first home with Clark just days ago when she spoke about inspections to a home on Instagram. However, after rumors regarding the potential house purchase began swirling, Schroeder suddenly erased the post and hasn’t said a word about the news since.