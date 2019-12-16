‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Sizzles In Skimpy String Bikini

The professional DJ looked amazing in her tiny two-piece.

On December 16, the “World’s Sexiest DJ” Nata Lee made Monday a little more exciting by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 3 million Instagram followers.

The pictures were taken by professional photographer Alexander Mavrin in a dimly lit room. The 20-year-old flaunted her fabulous figure in a multicolored, string bikini from the clothing company Fashion Nova. She also sported a pair of distressed blue jeans, worn at her hips. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of Nata’s sparkling bellybutton piercing.

The blond bombshell styled her shoulder-length hair in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing minimal makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

The two photos were nearly identical, with some slight changes in Nata’s poses and expression. In the first image, the model sat perched on what appears to be a large wooden crate. She leaned back using her hands for stabilization. She altered her position for the following photo by hunching up her shoulders. The social media sensation looked off into the distance and smiled sweetly.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova. She also noted that she recently watched the original Ghostbusters for the first time.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 120,000 likes. Many of Nata’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women in the whole world,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire, kiss mark, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous and perfect stunning,” wrote a different devotee.

“You are an amazingly beautiful woman,” added another commenter.

“A body [that] couldn’t be any better if you tried Natalee [sic] 100% pure beauty!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Nata has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. Recently, Alexander Mavrin uploaded a photo of Nata on his professional Instagram account, in which she wore a black mesh bra, matching underwear, and unbuttoned jeans. The post has been liked over 55,000 times since it was shared.