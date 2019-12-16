Rita Ora Sizzles In Bondage-Inspired Lingerie In Sultry Instagram Snap

British pop star Rita Ora thrilled her 15.7 million Instagram followers with a particularly sizzling look in her latest photo share. Bright and early on Monday morning, Ritabots were treated to an incredible lingerie shot that showed their favorite celebrity rocking a bondage-inspired two-piece.

Known for her bold fashion style and skin-baring red carpet looks, Rita decided to up the ante by stripping down to her underwear for a smoldering photoshoot. The “Hot Right Now” hitmaker slipped into what looked like a white cage bra — a semi-sheer number that boasted mesh inserts and censored her curves with its strappy design. She completed the look with matching bottoms and heavily accessorized with an entire collection of sparkling jewelry that included several pendant necklaces, quite a few bracelets and a shiny ring on her finger.

Snapped in a cozy-looking interior complete with plush furniture, comfy throw pillows and potted plants by the window, the blond bombshell sultrily lounged on a soft, green velvet sofa in an enticing pose meant to tantalize without actually showing too much. Rita played the seduction game by covering her perky chest with her arms. The singer was leaning on her elbows and rested her chin on the palm of her hand in a coquettish gesture that called more attention to her gorgeous face than to her scantily-clad bust. The 29-year-old hottie gave off some serious femme fatale vibes as she looked into the distance with a longing gaze.

While Rita didn’t openly flaunt her enviable curves, she did show plenty of skin, leaving little to the imagination in the revealing lingerie. The “Let You Love Me” songstress flashed quite a bit of side boob as she sprawled on the elegant sofa. She also put her curvy hip on display and showcased her chiseled thighs. At the same time, the racy look offered a glimpse of her washboard abs.

The “Only Want You” singer was all dolled up for the occasion, sporting bold, seductive makeup. The Kosovo-born beauty accentuated her deep brown eyes with a dramatic cat-eye makeup. She also wore a shimmering eyeshadow and rocked an eye-catching red lipstick that made her plump lips look even fuller. Her eyelashes were curled to perfection with the help of a thick mascara, and she sported expertly arched eyebrows.

In the caption, Rita added a snowflake emoji and tagged her pal and Balance magazine trading manager Anda Vlasaku, which seemed to suggest Vlasaku had acted as designated photographer for the steamy shoot.

As expected, the photo received a lot of attention from Rita’s followers, racking up nearly 440,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments.

“What a lovely snowflake,” quipped one Instagrammer, adding a growing-heart emoji, followed by an emoji of two hands folded together in prayer.

Loading...

“I HAVE NO WORDS OMG,” wrote one, clearly entranced by Rita’s smoking-hot look.

Among the people who commented on the star’s photo was fashion icon Eva Cavalli. The fashion designer and former model left three heart emoji, with 81 people hitting the “Like” button on her post.

English TV personality Vas J Morgan also chimed in.

“Oh,” he wrote, with 178 people agreeing.