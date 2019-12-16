Bikini Model Alexa Collins Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction In Tiny Black Crop Top

Alexa Collins narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction in her latest Instagram upload.

On Monday, the bikini model sent temperatures soaring on her feed with a new photo that proved to be an instant hit with her 651,000 followers. In the snap, the 24-year-old stood in what was presumably her kitchen, which boasted sleek wooden cabinets and stainless steel appliances. She rested her hand on the counter top as she stared down the camera with a sultry gaze, looking smoking hot in a sexy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Alexa traded in her typical swimwear look for something with a bit more coverage — though the look still went over well with her thousands of fans. Her outfit included a black crop top from the popular online retailer Pretty Little Thing, which was the source of the potential NSFW exposure.

The social media sensation’s tiny top boasted a bustier style, and featured long bell sleeves that added a bit of drama. Its deep, square neckline left far more than an eyeful of cleavage well within eyesight, while its underwire cups further enhanced the model’s busty display. A set of silver buckle clasps fell down the middle of the number to keep it closed. One, however, appeared to almost burst completely open, threatening a serious wardrobe malfunction. Fortunately, the clasp was just barely able to perform its duty, and the overexposure was avoided.

The Florida cutie paired her itty-bitty top with a pair of light wash jeans that clung to her curves in all of the right ways. The bottoms were of a skinny cut that hugged her booty and defined her toned thighs. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on Alexa’s waist, accentuating her flat midsection and slender frame.

A pair of black thigh-high boots upped the ante of Alexa’s look even more, while a single bangle bracelet and two rings added just the right amount of bling. She wore her platinum locks down in loose waves that were perfectly parted to frame her face.

As for her beauty, the model rocked her signature metallic pink lip, a dusting of pink blush, and highlighter. She also sported a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop.

Despite the potential wardrobe malfunction, fans still showered the Instagram model’s latest look with love. In just one hour of going live to the social media platform, the sizzling snap has earned over 3,300 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for the Alexa’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow you’re beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexa looked “sophisticated and mysterious.”

“Absolutely flawless,” commented a third.

“Gorgeous young woman, beautiful body,” said a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Alexa has impressed her fans with her incredible fashion sense. Another recent addition to her page saw her flaunting her impressive figure in a coordinated crop top-and-mini skirt set in a deep, emerald green color. The look also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the snaps over 16,000 likes.