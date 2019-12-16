Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Skipping The Queen’s Christmas Parties As Tensions Mount

After celebrating the American holiday of Thanksgiving in the U.S. this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are planning to head back to the States to spend time with Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland during the holiday season. While the couple was expected to miss out on some royal festivities, a new report reveals that they’ll be absent for both of the Queen’s upcoming holiday events.

Queen Elizabeth typically holds two big bashes to celebrate the Christmas season, and the royal couple will apparently be missing both as they take their baby son Archie Harrison out of the country for the holidays. According to Radar Online, an insider close to Prince Harry and Meghan say that the couple will be missing the annual Buckingham Palace party with the royal staff, which is set to take place on Monday. The couple is also skipping the annual pre-Christmas lunch, set to take place two days later on Wednesday, December 18.

The Queen was aware that the couple wouldn’t be attending her events as Meghan and Harry previously announced a six-week break during the holiday season. But some speculate the decision highlights a rift forming between the rest of the royal family and the Sussexes

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Prince William and Kate Middleton are apparently relieved that the younger couple won’t be hanging out in the U.K. for the holidays.

“William does however feel that it’ll be strange not having his brother around,” said an insider who spoke with Closer Weekly.

William apparently also acknowledged that Christmas at Sandringham estate can be a stressful time of year.

In the official announcement, a palace representative said that Harry and Meghan had spent the past two Christmases at Sandringham and wanted to do something different this year.

Loading...

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” the announcement said. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland.”

The palace representative was careful to explain that other royal couples had made similar decisions in the past, and Queen Elizabeth was supportive of their decisions.

“This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen,” the announcement continued.