Alec Baldwin Shares Sweet Family Santa Photo To Instagram

Alec Baldwin shared a sweet family photo from a visit with Santa Claus to Instagram, where he and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are seen seated with the man in red himself, along with their four children — Leonardo, Carmen, Romeo, and Rafael.

The photo, taken at Macy’s in New York City where the family resides, is a sweet moment where the couple’s children were able to ask for certain items from the man who delivers the toys on Christmas Eve. The couple, who bookended their children for the photo, looked equally as happy to make Santa’s acquaintance.

Alec, who plays a comical version of the President of the United States Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live noted that he had flown in from Syracuse, New York “just in time” for the family photo. He was visiting his mother Carol, who had just celebrated her 90th birthday.

The children were seen sporting different outfits for the family pic. On Alec’s lap was Carmen, who wore a lovely red and blue checkered dress with a velvet accent collar and a gold heart necklace. She finished off her sweet look with a headband with a large bow.

Seated next to Carmen was Rafael, who appeared to take his shirt off for the family photo, as he was sporting a white tank top, checkered pants, and brown boots. It looks as if Alec was holding his son’s shirt in his right hand.

Leonardo was next in line and he matched Santa Claus perfectly, wearing a mini-Santa suit like the man himself, with a full beard and hat to match.

Finally, Romeo was on Hilaria’s lap and was sporting red pants and a white shirt. His mother’s hands were protectively holding on to him. She also had a Santa hat in her hands which covered Romeo’s chest.

Hilaria and Alec, whose four children are all six-years-old and under, were picture-perfect in the sweet snap. Fans couldn’t help but be caught up in the moment and posted their sentiments in the comments section of the photo.

“Perfect timing and this is so picture-perfect to represent the joy… Smiles and sometime uumm Not so smiley moments. But awesome memories,” said one follower of the actor about the photo.

“You are a good son. You went all the way to upstate to be with your Mama for her birthday and you are a good Papá for your beautiful kids! Feliz Navidad and many blessings!” said a second fan, adding both a Christmas tree and present emoji to the sweet family post.

“Beautiful family. I love the way Hilaria lets them@show their individuality,” said a final fan of the clan.