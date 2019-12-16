Barack Obama Says Women Are ‘Indisputably’ Better Than Men And Should Run The World

'Because men have been getting on my nerves lately,' Obama said.

Barack Obama weighed in on the role of women in the world while speaking at a leadership event in Singapore last week. The former president reportedly told the attendees at the event that if women ran the world, there would be “significant” improvements in all areas of life and that women are “indisputably” better than men.

According to the BBC, Obama says that he believes that most of the issues that the world faces right now are the result of older people who are mostly men leading, and if that were to change, things would be better for everyone.

While speaking to the crowd, he said that he had often wondered while holding office in the White House what a world run entirely by women would look like.

“Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men],” he said.

He went on to say that he is confident women could do better than men.

“I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything,” he said.

The former president was asked if he would ever consider getting back into the world of politics. However, he shut the idea down, saying that he believed that there was a time when a leader should step aside and give someone else a chance to lead. He explained that if you look around the world right now, he believes most of the problems stem from policies and leadership set in place by old people – usually men – who refuse to “get out of the way.”

“It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self-importance or your own power.”

People have been speculating about who Obama plans to support in the upcoming 2020 election as the former president has been keeping his opinion close to the chest. Despite his recent comments championing women, he recently said that people should be less focused on finding the perfect Democratic candidate and be ready to unify behind whomever wins the nomination.

The president was in Kaula Lumpur last week for an Obama Foundation event, which he and former first lady Michelle Obama set up to mentor young leaders from across the planet.