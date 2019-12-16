Jon Gosselin Picks Out Picture-Perfect Christmas Tree With Son Collin In Sweet Instagram Update

The former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star makes holiday memories with his 15-year-old son.

Jon Gosselin shared a special Christmas tradition with one of his eight kids. After recently blasting his ex-wife Kate Gosselin in an interview on The Dr. Oz Show, the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star went on a Christmas tree-cutting expedition with his 15-year-old son, Collin.

In photos posted to Jon’s girlfriend Colleen Conrad’s Instagram page, the father and son are seen posing alongside a wagon after picking out the perfect tree at a Pennsylvania tree farm. Collin has his arm around his dad’s shoulder as the two smile together in a sweet pic. A video clip shows Jon and his son loading the wagon after cutting it down, and a final photo shows the finished product after the duo got home and decorated it.

In the comments section to the Instagram post, several followers wanted to know where Hannah Gosselin was, while others noted how happy Collin looks one year after coming to live with his father permanently. Hannah and Collin are the only two Gosselin kids that live with Jon, and the dad of eight has said he is estranged from most of his kids.

“Guys it looks so nice!” one fan wrote. “I pray for your family & I pray you all enjoy a happy peace-filled Christmas withOUT any hate hurt or meanspiritedness coming at you all!”

“You are such an amazing father,” another added. “I love how close Collin is to you. He seems & looks so much happier now that he’s with you. You’ve always seemed like an amazing father. Btw your tree is so beautiful!”

“This warms my heart,” a third fan wrote. “Opening your heart to Hannah and Collin. Happy Holidays!!!!! Beautiful tree.”

“Your tree is beautiful, and your home is lovely,” another chimed in. “Thank you for folding Collin and Hannah into the warmth of your heart and giving them a safe place to land.”

Loading...

The new Christmas photos come after Jon recently took Collin and Hannah on a Thanksgiving vacation to St. Croix as rumors swirled that he hopes to someday spend the holidays with all eight of his kids. That scenario seems unlikely as of now, as Jon admitted to Dr. Oz that he has no communication with his ex-wife at all and that they can’t find a way to co-parent their kids together.

Kate Gosselin has not posted any holiday photos to her Instagram page. The Kate Plus 8 star rarely posts on social media unless she has a show to promote, but fans would love to see how the other six Gosselin kids are doing when they’re not in front of TLC’s cameras.