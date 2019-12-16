Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Gets Soaking Wet In A White Swimsuit

Lorena got on all fours as she splashed around in the ocean in a plunging swimsuit.

Lorena Rae found herself soaking wet in a fun new photo recently shared to social media. The German supermodel – who gained notoriety when she walked the runway for her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year – stunned as she splashed around in the ocean in a plunging white swimsuit from the popular swimwear brand Solid & Striped.

In the photo posted to the brand’s official Instagram account, the 25-year-old beauty got down on her hands and knees at the beach as she hit the ocean.

Lorena posed on all fours and wore a huge smile on her face as she showed off her model body in her white one-piece. The swimsuit was pretty low-cut to flash some skin and featured thin straps across both of her shoulders. The bathing suit also appeared to be high-cut at the bottom to showcase her uber-long legs.

The Victoria’s Secret star had her signature long brunette hair flowing down as she got soaking wet in the ocean water. She still looked beyond stunning for the beach photo shoot but appeared to sport only minimal makeup to let her flawless skin do all the talking. The stunner also seemed to keep the accessories to a minimum, with only small and understated earrings visible in the shot.

As the model got salty and played around in the shallow part of the water, two boats could be seen in the distance behind her while the sun began to set, creating a stunning natural orange and blue backdrop.

In the caption, Solid & Striped revealed that Lorena flew somewhere very tropical for the sizzling shoot. The account confirmed that the shot was taken on the Caribbean island of St. Barts and encouraged followers to “get packing” for their next trip to the beach.

Notably, it was just last week that the model gave her 1.7 million Instagram followers a peek at her latest swimwear shoot on the island. She posted a seriously hot photo of herself as she lay on her back in a sizzling red swimsuit.

The gorgeous new white bathing suit photo most certainly caught the attention of Lorena’s fans as well as the swimwear brand’s followers, as many commented on just how gorgeous the model looked.

“Love!” one person commented.

Another simply wrote the word “want” with a heart-eye and a praising hands emoji.

Others flooded the comments section with red heart emoji.

Lorena’s latest swimwear display comes shortly after she recently stripped down even further. The beauty posted a NSFW shot to her Instagram over the weekend as she went topless, wearing a red Chanel bag around her neck.