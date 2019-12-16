Kelly Ripa Delights Fans With ‘Christmas Card Outtake’ Featuring ‘Man Crush’ Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa fans have already swooned over her family’s Christmas card, and now she’s giving them a glimpse of the photos that didn’t make the cut.

On Monday, the talk show host delighted her 2.6 million Instagram followers with a “Christmas card outtake” that seemed to go over just as well as the real thing. In the snap, Kelly stood with her “man crush” — husband Mark Consuelos — on the all-white set of the photo shoot that was covered in confetti. The Riverdale actor wrapped his arm around his wife’s waist, while the famous blond placed her arm on his shoulder.

Kelly looked gorgeous in a sleeveless, black-and-white dress that showed off her toned arms. It featured a feathered skirt that cinched at her waist, and fell just above her knees to allow the Live With Kelly And Ryan host to showcase her sculpted legs. She added a pair of strappy white stilettos that were also adorned in feathers, and adorned her fingers with a slew of rings. Her blond tresses were worn down in loose waves, and perfectly parted in the middle to frame her face.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s “MCM” looked dapper in an all-black ensemble consisting of a blazer, slacks, and shiny leather shoes. His silver watch peeked out from underneath the sleeve of his jacket, giving his monochromatic look just the right amount of bling.

The pair both wore huge smiles across their faces, however, neither of them were actually looking towards the camera. Mark aimed his gaze and teeth-baring grin at something in the distance out of the frame. Meanwhile, Kelly was staring down at the floor.

Despite not exactly looking camera ready, fans still went absolutely wild for the stunning photo of the couple. After just 30 minutes of going live to Instagram, the upload has earned over 18,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow by the second. Hundreds took their admiration even further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Kelly and Mark’s holiday snap.

“You two are just the cutest!!!” one person wrote.

Another deemed the pair “couple goals.”

“Outtake???? This looks like a gorgeous shot to me for any Christmas card,” commented a third.

“Need this framed for my office,” said a fourth.

Kelly’s Christmas card is not the only way she’s been getting her Instagram followers in the holiday spirit. Earlier this month, the All My Children alum shared a breathtaking photo of her family’s Christmas tree, which has been named “the Lady.” Fans were certainly impressed by the holiday center piece, and awarded the snap over 242,000 likes on the social media platform.