Vicki Gunvalson Discusses Future On ‘RHOC’ After Threatening To Quit After Her Season 14 Demotion

Vicki Gunvalson is opening up about 'RHOC' Season 15.

Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t want to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County in anything but a full-time role following her sudden demotion in Season 14.

Months after Gunvalson’s reduced role began, the longtime reality star attended the BravoCon fan convention in New York City, where she spoke to Page Six about her future on the show after threatening to quit the series if she was offered anything less than a “housewife” role on Season 15.

“I have no idea,” Gunvalson admitted. “I have no idea what’s going to happen next year.”

During the BravoCon event last month, Gunvalson told the sold-out crowd, “I’m never coming back reduced again.”

According to Gunvalson, she signed a contract to appear in a “friend” role on The Real Housewives of Orange County in January, weeks before she joined her co-stars, including the newest addition to the show, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, for the start of filming Season 14. Looking back, Gunvalson, who starred in a full-time position on the show’s first 13 seasons, said taking on the lesser role was “one of the hardest things [she’s] ever done.”

Gunvalson went on to tell Page Six that while she would consider coming back to the show in a full-time role, that doesn’t mean she is absolutely certain that she would agree to return if the role was offered to her.

Gunvalson may not have been featured in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, but she was a big part of the season’s drama, especially during the cast’s trip to Florida. As fans have seen over the past few weeks, Gunvalson has been caught in a major feud with the younger women of the show, including Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, most of whom have been poking fun at her age on recent episodes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson told OK! Magazine on the red carpet at BravoCon last month that she was unwilling to consider a part-time return to the show for Season 15. At the same time, the reality star explained why she was not open to consider reprising her reduced role for the new episodes.

“I have very much love for my franchise — a love for what I’ve created [and] a lot of love for my cast, we’ve been through hell and back. But truthfully, it’s our reality,” she shared. “It’s what my life has gone through for the last 14 years. And it’s been some bumpiness.”