Marie Osmond Posts Tribute To Beloved Late Son Michael On Instagram

Marie Osmond posted a tribute to her late son Michael on Instagram, sharing with her followers a special story about an unforgettable honor bestowed on both her and her child.

Marie shared a stunning painting of a horse to her social media account and revealed information regarding the touching tribute to Michael in the photo’s caption.

She explained that a friend of hers owns racehorses and allowed her to name his newest horse. In turn, Marie chose the name Mikhael, the Hebrew spelling of Michael, which means like God or Godly in honor of her son, whom she lost to suicide in 2010 at the age of 18.

The painting was a gift to the entertainer from English artist Jacquie Jones which depicted an image of the horse and the name Mikhael signed above the work of art.

Fans were touched by the sweet gesture and the fact that Marie had once again been open and honest about a difficult time in her life as a way to connect with any of her fans and followers who might be going through the same challenges.

“What a beautiful way to remember your child in a beautiful physical form,” said one fan, followed by a green and blue emoji heart of the image shared by Marie below.

“You’ve heard, may the force be with you, well then I say to you: MAY MIKHAEL BE WITH YOU NOW AND FOREVER. He is quite a loving force,” said another fan of the kind gesture.

“It is truly beautiful Marie. Both in artistic and sentiment value.” said a third follower of the entertainer on Instagram.

Marie has been very open and honest about her struggle to move on past the tragedy of losing her son.

She spoke about Michael and his struggles in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in September of this year. She said of moving on after the loss of a family member to suicide that “God gives you respites, and then all of a sudden it’ll hit you like the day it did. The ripple effect is so huge, what you leave behind.”

Loading...

Marie also opened up about the tragedy involving Michael during one of her first weeks as a co-host of The Talk alongside Eve, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Sharon Osbourne.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Marie was very open about what drove her beloved son to take his own life. Michael was one of Marie’s five adopted children she co-parented with ex-husband Brian Blosil.

She admitted that her son was “bullied very heavily” and that she believed he felt overwhelmed and that he didn’t fit in, which caused him to take his own life.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.