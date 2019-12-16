Indian Instagram Babe Radhika Seth Shows Off Cleavage In Black Lacy Bra

Indian model Radhika Seth slayed in her most recent Instagram share. The beauty wore a pair of Daisy Dukes, a lacy black bra, and an attitude to match. Of course, Radhika’s fans went wild as their favorite star stripped down to her underwear.

The stunner captioned her photo “hot in here,” but it seems as if she was not the only one who was hot and bothered. Radhika has a firm following of over 823,000 people who keep an eye on her Instagram profile.

Radhika knows the preferences of her fans and caters to their tastes. So, on Sunday afternoon, she wore a sexy piece of lingerie to keep their attention. And it worked.

The brunette bombshell posted two photos over the weekend. The first image is a color photograph of her lying on a bed. She wore a half-corset black lacy bra that left little to the imagination. The bra shows the swell of her breasts and her flat, toned tummy. She posed with her arms above her head as if she was enjoying a moment of quiet relaxation.

The second, black-and-white pic shows Radhika wearing the same outfit but sitting on her bed. Her tiny pair of Daisy Dukes is also visible in this snap. Radhika’s full cleavage is on display in this image, showing off the model’s ample assets.

The social media influencer is a natural beauty and doesn’t need makeup or accessories to accentuate her good looks. Radhika wore her hair in a side part and allowed it to cascade down her shoulders and back in casual disarray.

The dark-haired beauty worked the camera by striking a sultry pose. She smoldered and let her sexy come-hither eyes do the talking. She looked absolutely fabulous.

This particular photo has already racked up more than 50,000 views, with many also taking the time to post heart and fire emoji. In fact, over 200 people have already commented on the post. While many fans left one-word comments, such as “flawless,” others showered Radhika with compliments.

One user remarked, “Obviously, I think you are the reason Mumbai is not getting cold.” It seems as if he believes that Radhika could be raising temperatures.

Another fan replied to Radhika’s caption and shared some advice to beat the heat.

Loading...

“So take off all…. your….clothes?” they suggested.

“Looking so beautiful and cute lips fantastic look,” said another awestruck follower who couldn’t even string a coherent sentence together.