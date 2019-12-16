Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Leaves Little To The Imagination In Minuscule Pink Bikini

Abby Dowse is heating up social media with another insanely sexy snapshot. As those who follow the mother of three on social media know, Dowse is no stranger to flaunting her killer figure on the platform, rocking everything from bikinis to crop tops and plenty of other revealing ensembles as well. In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, the beauty sizzled on a beautiful day in Australia.

In the gorgeous new social media share, Dowse could be seen lying on a pool lounger and striking a sexy pose. The bombshell did not specifically mention where she was at in the shot, but she takes a lot of photos by the pool in her backyard and shares them on her page. Dowse appeared to be the mastermind behind the photo, snapping a selfie just above her gorgeous figure. The beauty pursed her lips for the camera just a little, wearing a hint of lipgloss for the photo op.

The model’s head was cut out in the photo but her killer figure was on full-display. In the gorgeous shot, the stunner rocked a tiny pink sequin bikini that was outlined in black fabric. The tiny top barely covered her chest as the model offered generous views of cleavage to onlookers. Dowse’s taut tummy and toned legs were also on display, and she completed the look with a pair of tiny, sequin bottoms. The model kept things simple, accessorizing the look with a dainty silver cross necklace. She tagged retailer Fashion Nova in the caption, crediting them for the sexy bikini.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earning the bombshell a ton of attention from her army of fans with over 27,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments, a number that continues to grow. Some of her followers commented on the shot to let Dowse know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment using only emoji.

“Ayyy 1.7M! Insane growth lately, 100k in just a few weeks. Really been killin it with your pics lately and the new post time. Beautiful as hell but I appreciate your grind and smarts too,” one fan gushed.

“Body so heavenly always sparkling on your own,” another Instagrammer chimed in, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“That outfit on that gorgeous body so hot,” a third fan wrote, adding a series of different emoji.