‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Looks As Sweet As Candy In Gorgeous Photoshoot Sneak Peek

French model Thylane Blondeau has often been referred to as the “most beautiful girl in the world” and her latest Instagram post reinforces that description. The 18-year-old stunner shared a shot from a recent photoshoot and she seemed to be signaling that this one was as sweet as candy.

The new photo was shared on Thylane’s Instagram page on Sunday and it immediately generated a lot of heat among her followers. The French beauty was wearing a one-piece bathing suit with enticing cutouts that teased the curves of her incredible figure.

Thylane posted a black-and-white version of the photo and noted that she loved photographer Sandrine Gomez, who took the shot. Sandrine shared the photo on her Instagram page as well and seemed to indicate that this photoshoot was done in Los Angeles.

The teen model didn’t write anything in terms of a caption. Rather, she just shared a couple of candy emoji and Sandrine’s Instagram tag along with a heart. By the looks of her followers’ reactions to this photo, there wasn’t really a caption needed to get her fans buzzing.

Thylane wore her dark brown hair in a style with a middle part and luscious waves that casually cascaded over her shoulders. Her full lips appeared to have a light-colored glossy lipstick tinting to provide an enticing contrast to her dark, heavy eyeshadow.

The dark bathing suit was a unique style that appeared to have a fairly modest v-shaped neckline and full coverage across her hips. However, the suit also had significant cutouts on both sides of her torso that exposed quite a bit of skin and gave fans a glimpse of her flat tummy and overall curves.

It was clear that Thylane’s 3.3 million followers thought the French model looked incredible in this shot. In less than 18 hours, nearly 115,000 people had liked the post and hundreds of fans also added comments.

“Ur beauty is unreal Thylane,” noted one fan who added a blue heart emoji to his comment.

“You’re a beauty out of this world,” added someone else.

“Beautiful dramatic eyes,” a third follower detailed.

“A pretty angel,” praised a fourth fan.

This was a relatively formal photo in comparison to many of Thylane’s recent Instagram snaps. She may have gone with a serious and sultry vibe for this photoshoot, but the French beauty also frequently posts photos featuring her being silly or doing everyday tasks.

No matter what style of picture Thylane shares on her Instagram page, her fans go wild and make it clear they are always anxious to see more.