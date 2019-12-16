Kelly Gale Stuns In A Skimpy Black Bikini While Strutting Across The Pool

Kelly Gale often flaunts her incredible bikini body on Instagram, and Monday was no different. The Victoria’s Secret model kicked off her week with a sizzling new video that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The short clip appeared to be a throwback to the Swedish bombshell’s birthday in May, as she noted in the caption that she had spent her 24th in the “secret paradise country” that provided a gorgeous background to the upload. Tall palm trees, golden sunshine, and a stunning ocean view were only part of the breathtaking scene that the babe’s 1.2 million followers were treated to. Kelly herself was, of course, captivating as well.

In the video, Kelly was seen strutting across a small, outdoor pool on top of a set of concrete steppingstones that ran right through the middle of the water. She looked smoking hot in a skimpy black bikini, which a tag on the photo indicated was from Eberjey.

The brunette beauty’s tiny two-piece included a triangle-style top with thin shoulder straps. It boasted a deep scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage — though her fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

On her lower half, Kelly rocked a pair of matching black bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination. The garment’s daringly cheeky style showcased the stunner’s peachy derriere, as well as her long, sculpted legs as she made her way to the other side of the pool. Its waistband sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and rock-hard abs, which are one of the many results of her dedicated fitness regimen that she often flaunts on social media.

Kelly didn’t add any accessories to her pool day ensemble, letting her flawless figure take center stage. Her dark hair fell behind her back in loose waves and was already damp from a dip in the water prior to the video being taken.

Fans of the lingerie model were quick to show some love for her Monday morning Instagram update. As of this writing, the video has been viewed over 52,000 times and has racked up more than 15,000 likes within the first hour of going live to Instagram. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for the Kelly’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another called Kelly a “goddess.”

“So beautiful,” commented a third.

Loading...

Others couldn’t help but take note of Kelly’s endlessly long legs.

This is hardly the first time that Kelly has shown off her impressive physique in a bikini. Over the weekend, the babe took to her Instagram again with a double update that saw her rocking an electric blue bikini for her post-workout dip in the ocean. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the post nearly 46,000 likes.