Stefflon Don Looks Elegant In Strapless Dress With Thigh-High Slit For Her Birthday

Stefflon Don celebrated her birthday in style and shared numerous photos of herself to Instagram in honor of the occasion.

The “Real Ting” rapper stunned in a black strapless dress with a poofy train and thigh-high slit. Stefflon paired the ensemble with gladiator-style lace-up heels and wore her long dark curly locks up in a high ponytail. She accessorized herself with a sparkly jeweled necklace, bracelet, and rectangular-shaped dangling earrings. Stefflon opted for pointy acrylic nails and looked incredibly elegant in the garment.

In a series of Instagram uploads, Stefflon was photographed in various locations.

In her first upload, she posed by a white piano with flowers on top. She placed her foot on a stool, her hands on the piano, and arched her back. Stefflon showed off the details of her lace-up stilettos and displayed a lot of leg. In the next image, the “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker was pictured from head-to-toe in front of a fancy house. She looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and linked her hands together.

In the span of a couple of days, her post proved to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers, racking up more than 302,000 likes and over 7,500 comments.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DON!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Happy Birthday Beautiful….. Your music has helped me deal with a lot of f*cked up sh*t I’d been going through,” another shared.

“Only the MF BEST ARE BORN IN DECEMBER. Happy birthday Don. Hope you have a blast,” a third fan remarked.

“Happy birthday Don! We love you. Keep on shining,” a fourth follower commented.

In another upload, the “Pretty Girl” songstress took a photo of herself by a huge mirror. She rested one hand on her knee and placed the other on the mirror. As she was photographed from the side, the huge rose tattoo on her upper arm was on full display. In the other attached image, she showed off her profile in a photo where she was crouched down, her face upturned. She posed in front of a huge art piece which took up the whole wall.

Unsurprisingly, this upload also achieved over 145,000 likes within 21 hours.

According to Famous Birthdays, Stefflon was born on December 14, 1991, in Birmingham, U.K., making her 28-years-old. The Sagittarius moved to Holland when she was 5 but moved back to London, England at the age of 14.

Stefflon is no stranger to wearing eye-catching outfits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stunned in a sheer garment while rocking bright blue hair.