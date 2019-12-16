‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Matching Bra & Tight Leggings In Hot New Snapshot

Yanet Garcia is delighting her legion of fans with another incredibly hot photo that was shared on her popular social media page last night. As those who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, Garcia is one of the most well-known figures on the platform, boasting a following of over 12.4 million. The bombshell loves to share photos of herself in a range of sexy outfits that includes bikinis, workout gear, and outfits from her show. In her most recent social media share, Garcia stunned in a coordinating set.

In the shot, the weather girl struck a pose front and center, putting her backside to the camera. She did not specifically tag her location in the post, but she appeared to be outside, standing under a highway overpass. Looking dressed for a workout, the beauty wore her long locks pulled back out of her face while rocking a pair of pigtail french brads. Garcia also appeared to be rocking a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

While holding a workout powder over one shoulder, the bombshell firmly placed her other hand on her hip. Her ripped arms and back took center stage in the image while she rocked a matching two-piece set. On top, the beauty sported a black-and-tan patterned bra and on the bottom, a pair of insanely tight matching leggings. In the caption of the post, she gave fans instructions how to enter a competition to win workout protein.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned Garcia a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 97,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some of her followers commented on the shot to enter the competition while countless others raved over her amazing body. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji instead. About half of the comments were in Spanish and the other half in English.

“Love this outfit,” one follower raved over the gorgeous snapshot, adding a few flame and red heart emoji.

“You are my inspiration,” another fan chimed in on the photo.

“I wish you were the prize at the end of the contest,” a third social media user added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia showed off her fashion sense at a charity event that she was taking part in. For that look, the stunner rocked a black graphic t-shirt and a pair of ripped jeans, completing the laid-back but sexy ensemble with a pair of shiny black combat boots.