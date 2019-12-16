‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Phyllis Is Furious

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, December 17 bring a revelation for Nikki, and she warns Nick about Adam. Plus, Chelsea risks everything for her son, and Phyllis isn’t so keen on Adam’s indecent proposal.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) warns Nick (Joshua Morrow) after Adam (Mark Grossman) visits the Ranch looking for Victor (Eric Braeden), according to SheKnows Soaps. Nikki believes that Adam might truly feel worried about his son, and she lets Nick know all the latest details about Connor. Nikki thinks that Adam isn’t manipulating Chelsea (Melissa Clair Egan), and Nick reveals that he already told Chelsea he doesn’t feel that he can do this anymore. Nikki thinks that Nick and Chelsea should settle things soon.

Ultimately, Chelsea puts her relationship with Nick at risk. She shows up at the Ranch, and Nick wants to spend time alone. However, Chelsea doesn’t have time to spare, but she does allow Nick to see Connor. With Connor’s principal recommending that he not return to school after Christmas break, Chelsea is beside herself with worry over what to do for her little boy. While she’s appalled that the school won’t work with her, Adam, and Connor, she also feels that perhaps Connor would be better off elsewhere, which is the biggest worry in her mind. That’s why she doesn’t have much time for Nick, and ultimately, that could end up leaving their relationship in tatters.

Finally, Adam oversteps with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). He thinks that he’s come up with the perfect plan to tip the scales in his favor with Chelsea. All Adam needs is Phyllis to seduce her ex-husband, Nick. Clearly, Nick and Phyllis have enjoyed a fun flirtation recently, and it hasn’t been all that long since they broke up over Phyllis testifying against Nikki and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) trial. In Adam’s mind, Phyllis getting Nick to fall for her again is a win-win for everyone.

Unfortunately for Adam, Phyllis is not amused by his suggestion. It actually seems like something she might be willing to do, but this time Phyllis steps up and says no. Phyllis isn’t one of Adam’s minions, and she doesn’t want to be treated as such. Interestingly, though, because of the way things are going between Phyllis and Nick, Adam might get his wish without Phyllis seducing Nick specifically at Adam’s request. Indeed, the exes have been flirting plenty lately, and there seems to be a spark igniting.