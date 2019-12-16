Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Rocks Daisy Dukes In Sizzling Instagram Video

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland thrilled her Instagram followers with a sizzling video update that showcased her curvy physique. The video was intended to give a shout-out to a salon in Perth, Australia, called The Nest Hair Boutique. As Hilde explained in the caption, the salon is the one responsible for her long, luscious blond locks.

In the video, Hilde stood in a neutral-colored space. A round mirror that has appeared in her Instagram snaps before was to her right, and a waterfall counter with white chairs was visible to her left. However, despite the chic backdrop, all eyes were on Hilde’s tantalizing curves. The bombshell rocked a pale yellow crop top that revealed some major skin. She drew even more attention to her ample assets by layering on several necklaces, including a choker and a bold pendant necklace that dangled just above her cleavage.

Hilde paired the crop top with light-wash Daisy Dukes. Though the video angle was cropped right near Hilde’s thighs, so only a hint of her legs was visible, fans could tell the shorts were tiny and showcased plenty of Hilde’s curves. In the very beginning of the video, when Hilde was a bit further from the camera, more of her legs were on display. The shorts were so tiny, the pockets were peeking out of the hem on one side. The Daisy Dukes were slightly high-waisted, coming up over Hilde’s hips but still leaving her bellybutton and toned stomach exposed.

In the video, Hilde’s hair was down in beachy waves, with a barrette clipped on one side to keep it out of her gorgeous face. Her makeup was natural, with a nude shade on her lips, and neutral hues and long lashes on her eyes. She fluffed her hair in the video, showing off her ‘do for her followers while wearing a seductive smile.

Hilde’s admirers couldn’t get enough of the video, which racked up over 74,600 views within just one hour. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her refreshed hair — and her beauty.

One follower was a huge fan of the update and commented, “Omg your hairrrr babe,” followed by two flame emoji.

“Omg yes. The hair does look amazing,” another fan added.

One fan was particularly captivated by Hilde’s tantalizing smile and said she had “a smile that would melt an iceberg.”

“You are so pretty,” another commented.

Hilde is constantly surprising her fans, switching up her look and rocking everything from yoga pants and lingerie to gowns. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde shared a stunning snap in which she wore a gorgeous yellow gown that displayed her incredible body.