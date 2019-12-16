Billie Lee Looks Back On Decision To Quit ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Slams Cast For ‘Lack Of Acceptance’

Billie Lee quit the show during Season 8.

Does Billie Lee regret leaving her role on Vanderpump Rules?

During an interview with Hollywood Life on December 13, Billie opened up about her decision to leave the show, which came after “bullying” from her co-stars led to suicidal thoughts. She told the outlet that when it comes to her exit from the Bravo show, she now feels she’s in the “right place” in her life.

While speaking to Hollywood Life at the launch of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s new book, Fancy AF Cocktails, the transgender activist said that she doesn’t miss the drama of the show at all and believes the cast is struggling with a “lack of acceptance” for people who aren’t exactly like them.

“I wish they would be more open and accepting to people of color and LGBTQ,” Billie said.

During her time on the show, the reality star said she experienced several moments that made her feel that she wasn’t welcomed by her co-stars or her fellow employees at SUR Restaurant. Rather than continue to expose herself to the negative emotions she was facing as a result of the behavior of others, she chose to remove herself from the toxic situation and focus instead on self-love.

Although Billie is no longer appearing on the series, she has been in touch with Lisa Vanderpump and said that her former SUR Restaurant boss has been supportive of her decision to move on from the show.

Billie is also quite close to Tom, Ariana, and James Kennedy.

As Billie’s interview with Hollywood Life continued, she took aim at the new cast members of Vanderpump Rules, which include Dayna Kathan, Danica Dow, Charlie Burnett, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni.

“I just feel like with all the new cast members, I wish somebody was gay. They’re in the heart of West Hollywood,” she said. “Why aren’t we like covering people that are gay? — That should be more of the focus I believe, because that’s what real life is.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Billie opened up to In Touch Weekly in August, slamming her former co-star Jax Taylor. Billie told the publication he was an “awful person” before suggesting that he said some very alarming things about her off-camera.

Billie also said that several members of the Vanderpump Rules cast warned her that Jax was a “verbally abusive” person and suggested she steer clear of him during her time on the show.