Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Sizzles On The Beach In Cut-Out Swimsuit And Polka Dot Bandana

Devon Windsor kicked off her week with a sizzling new set of Instagram snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The upload was shared with her 1.8 million followers on Monday and included a total of three photos of the Victoria’s Secret model that were sure to get more than a few pulses racing.

In the triple Instagram update, the 25-year-old was seen enjoying yet another beautiful day by the beach. She lounged on top of a large hammock, and later walked along the shore as the camera snapped away. A gorgeous view of the crystal blue ocean made for a stunning tropical background behind her that alone was enough to captivate her audience’s attention — though Devon herself appeared to have already done the job.

The blond bombshell looked smoking hot in a sexy swimsuit from her own Devon Windsor Swim line that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. The number appeared to be the Kaylee Full-Piece — a high-neck number made of a white, textured material that popped against the model’s bronzed skin. The swimsuit clung to Devon’s famous curves in all of the right ways, and featured two large cut-outs along her sides that offered a glimpse of her flat midsection and trim waist.

Devon’s swimsuit also boasted a daringly high-cut, cheeky design that allowed her to showcase her long, sculpted legs and curvy booty. A unique, cinched tie detail fell right in the middle of her waist as well, further accentuating her slender frame.

As per usual, Devon slayed the accessories game as well. The babe added a pair of trendy, hexagon-shaped sunglasses by Chloe to provide her some relief from the golden sun. She also wore a polka dot Dior bandana on top of her platinum locks, which she asked her followers in the caption of the post if they approved of.

Devon also appeared to be going completely makeup free in the series of photos, allowing her natural beauty and striking features to shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the catwalk queen began showering her latest social media upload with love. It has earned more than 2,300 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the second. Several followers flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Devon’s jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another answered Devon’s question about her headwear, saying “it works” with her ensemble.

“Obsessed with this suit,” commented a third.

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the snaps, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Devon has been treating her fans to a number of photos from her tropical getaway. Over the weekend, she dazzled the again when she showed off her impressive bikini body in an “itsy bitsy teeny weeny” green two-piece that left little to the imagination. The Instagram upload — and ensemble — also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the snap nearly 24,000 likes.