‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney Will Reportedly Have A Baby Soon After Second Wedding

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's baby plans have allegedly been revealed.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are said to be planning to start a family over two years after fans watched them say “I do” in Northern California.

“Tom and Katie are talking about having a baby and would like to do it sooner than later,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life.

As the outlet explained, the Vanderpump Rules cast members were believed to have been married in August 2016 by their co-star and officiant, Lisa Vanderpump. However, after Lance Bass officiated the wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright in June, the singer claimed that Schwartz and Maloney weren’t actually married.

One month later, Schwartz and Maloney traveled to Las Vegas with their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, and the Bravo cameras, where they reportedly tied the knot for a second time.

Although it is hard to say which Vanderpump Rules stars will start a family first, the outlet went on to say that Maloney has been joking about getting pregnant at the same time as Cartwright. As fans of the series well know, Maloney and Cartwright are quite close and after living near one another for years at their apartments in West Hollywood, they recently located to single family homes near one another in The Valley.

Taylor and Schwartz are also close friends and the couples frequently spend time with one another in Los Angeles.

While Maloney and Cartwright would love to be pregnant at the same time, Maloney reportedly believes Cartwright will get pregnant first because she allegedly seems to be more “in a hurry” than Maloney, who doesn’t talk about having children as frequently.

Earlier this month, Cartwright told Hollywood Life that she and Jax were “in the process” of trying for a baby.

Loading...

No matter who starts a family first, it seems safe to say that when it comes to the upcoming pregnancies of cast members, fans of Vanderpump Rules will likely see plenty of moments leading up to them on the show, as well as the documentation of any pregnancies that occur.

“This is their jobs and they know it’s what the fans would want to see, so should the opportunity present itself, of course they’d be open to filming it. Having a baby wouldn’t make any of the cast walk away,” the source explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Maloney faced rumors of a pregnancy in August but show down the false reports in a post on her Instagram page.