‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Admits Producers Did Not Reach Out To Olsen Twins For Season 5

The Netflix star confirms her TV sisters weren't even asked to make a cameo for the series finale.

Fuller House fans won’t have to wait until the second half of the show’s final season to find out that Michelle Tanner won’t be making a cameo at her sisters’ wedding. Series star Candace Cameron Bure has confirmed that the Olsen twins weren’t even invited to appear on the fifth season of the Netflix hit as the cast prepared to say goodbye to their characters for good.

It’s no secret that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who debuted the role of the youngest Tanner kid in 1987, have refused to appear on the Full House spinoff. But in a new interview with TV Line, Bure said producers eventually stopped trying to sign the famous sisters at all.

Bure told the outlet that no invitations were extended to the fashion designers for the sitcom’s final season after their previous refusal to appear on the show.

“We did not reach out to them,” Bure said of the Olsen twins. “It was very clear several seasons ago that they did not want to do it.”

This is not the first time Bure has stated the Olsen twins were out, but it is the first time she confirmed that they weren’t even asked to reprise their role as youngest tanner sister Michelle.

Last month, Bure told People that she gave up hope on a reprisal of the twins’ role on Fuller House four seasons ago.

“I’ve been telling you guys since season one,” Bure said. “You guys can hang on, have hope. I know the answer, I’ve given up. I mean, it’s not even ‘given up.’ We let that go day one.”

Still, fans remained hopeful for an appearance by Michelle cameo for the series finale. Fuller House star John Stamos’ recent throwback posts of the Olsen twins only fueled the rumors that the famous sisters might surprise fans with a cameo.

Although she won’t appear on the show, Michelle Tanner was never far from fans’ minds during Fuller House’s final season. A nostalgia-filled attic scene featured several mentions of the long-missing character, including a look at her iconic pink bike and a mention of her amnesia episode from the original Full House series.

In Season 5’s midseason finale, dad Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) also made a Michelle joke when he referenced D.J. (Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) by saying “It’s so nice to have three daughters again.”

While Michelle Tanner’s absence was initially explained in the Fuller House premiere in 2016 with a cheeky mention that she was living in New York working on “her fashion empire,” the missing Tanner may go down as the worst sister in history if she doesn’t fly home for a family wedding when the final episodes drop on Netflix. As big sis Stephanie would say, “How rude!”