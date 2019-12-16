Meghan Markle Fans Divided Over Royal Couple’s Latest Instagram Post

Meghan Markle‘s fans are divided over a recent Instagram post shared by herself and husband Prince Harry where an image was uploaded of the Duchess of Sussex supporting a favorite charity, Mayhew, which devotes its energies to assisting those animals most in need in both the United Kingdom and overseas.
The post showed Meghan cuddling with a cute dog, held by one of Mayhew’s workers. At the time of the initial photograph, the former Suits star was pregnant with her first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.
Markle was initially made patron of Mayhew in January of this year.
Within the photo’s caption, along with information about the group, how they assist animals and how these rescued pets provide vital support where it is most needed, the royal couple shared that Meghan is also a long-time rescue dog owner, and she “applauds” the organization for the “vital” work they do every day.
The post was shared by Markle and her husband Prince Harry to spotlight the work of the charities they have highlighted in a monthly Instagram post that they felt needed special attention from their followers. Alongside Mayhew, businesses such as The Salvation Army UK, The Los Angeles Mission, Social Bite, and The Felix Project are spotlighted.
However, royal watchers appeared to be divided over the post, sharing their sentiments in the comments section of the image below, just below its lengthy caption.
As we continue to reflect on some of the organisations supported by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, today we wanted to share more about @TheMayhew, an animal welfare charity which The Duchess became Patron of earlier this year. Mayhew believes in the power of community and the special bond between humans and animals, which is why their programming does not simply focus on rescuing animals but rather takes a more holistic approach to shaping the lives of pets and humans, alike. Their TheraPaws dogs and volunteers now visit not just care homes and hospitals, but also mental health facilities and youth groups – expanding the benefits of animal assisted therapy into much needed areas. They also work with the homeless community assisting with treatments and check ups for their pets so that the most vulnerable can trust that their pet will remain by their side. This year, Mayhew has continued its specialized work overseas, vaccinating more than 30,000 dogs against rabies and other diseases, and empowering locals to improve animal welfare humanely and sustainably. The Duchess is also proud that they are creating opportunities for women, with the female led vet team in Kabul neutering 2,500 dogs so far this year. As a long-time rescue dog owner, The Duchess of Sussex is proud to be Mayhew’s Patron and applauds them for the vital work that they do every day. Please visit @TheMayhew to learn more, as Mayhew continue their very important contribution to the community for all of us and the pets we hold dear. Photo © PA / Ivan Flores / Tamara Yoxall
“Amazing! We need more people supporting animal rescue/welfare organizations!” said one follower of the couple’s social media site.
“With the number of ‘breaks’, she takes how much time could she be giving to ANY of her charities? She and Harry are on the borderline of being removed from the list of “working royals”. Maybe they could keep Andrew company,” slammed an Instagram user, commenting on Meghan and Harry’s break from royal duties throughout the holiday season and into the first week of 2020.
With the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need – those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones. It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness. Continuing our monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that do good, and inspired by the “Twelve Days of Christmas” – we have selected twelve organisations caring for those in need – especially at this time of year. There are, thankfully, so many organisations around the world doing good on global and grassroots levels, many of which are not on Instagram. Check out the accounts we have chosen and please share those in your own communities that are making a difference. We would love to hear about the ones that inspire you – so please tell us and add your country’s flag! Images used are from the accounts we are now following.
“Enjoying these year-end spotlights on your patronages and the work they’ve done. Hope this will be an annual tradition,” said a fan who applauded the Duchess of Sussex for the couple’s charity work.
Along with Mayhew, in the first month of 2019, Meghan was also made patron several other key organizations according to a press release on the royal family’s official website.
The Queen passed on two patronages to The Duchess of Sussex; The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.
She is also a patron of Smart Works, an organization that helps long-term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence, and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives.
