Meghan Markle Fans Divided Over Royal Couple’s Latest Instagram Post

Meghan Markle‘s fans are divided over a recent Instagram post shared by herself and husband Prince Harry where an image was uploaded of the Duchess of Sussex supporting a favorite charity, Mayhew, which devotes its energies to assisting those animals most in need in both the United Kingdom and overseas.

The post showed Meghan cuddling with a cute dog, held by one of Mayhew’s workers. At the time of the initial photograph, the former Suits star was pregnant with her first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

Markle was initially made patron of Mayhew in January of this year.

Within the photo’s caption, along with information about the group, how they assist animals and how these rescued pets provide vital support where it is most needed, the royal couple shared that Meghan is also a long-time rescue dog owner, and she “applauds” the organization for the “vital” work they do every day.

The post was shared by Markle and her husband Prince Harry to spotlight the work of the charities they have highlighted in a monthly Instagram post that they felt needed special attention from their followers. Alongside Mayhew, businesses such as The Salvation Army UK, The Los Angeles Mission, Social Bite, and The Felix Project are spotlighted.

However, royal watchers appeared to be divided over the post, sharing their sentiments in the comments section of the image below, just below its lengthy caption.

“Amazing! We need more people supporting animal rescue/welfare organizations!” said one follower of the couple’s social media site.

“With the number of ‘breaks’, she takes how much time could she be giving to ANY of her charities? She and Harry are on the borderline of being removed from the list of “working royals”. Maybe they could keep Andrew company,” slammed an Instagram user, commenting on Meghan and Harry’s break from royal duties throughout the holiday season and into the first week of 2020.

“Enjoying these year-end spotlights on your patronages and the work they’ve done. Hope this will be an annual tradition,” said a fan who applauded the Duchess of Sussex for the couple’s charity work.

Along with Mayhew, in the first month of 2019, Meghan was also made patron several other key organizations according to a press release on the royal family’s official website.

The Queen passed on two patronages to The Duchess of Sussex; The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.

She is also a patron of Smart Works, an organization that helps long-term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence, and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives.