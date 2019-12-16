The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Opens Up About Lala Kent’s Fiancé Randall Emmett Joining The Show

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix open up about Randall Emmett joining the cast.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are big fans of Lala Kent’s fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett, and during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, the couple opened up about Emmett’s first season on Vanderpump Rules.

Weeks after it was officially confirmed by Bravo TV that Emmett would be featured on the show for the very first time, Sandoval and Madix shared their thoughts with the magazine while promoting their new cocktail book, Fancy AF Cocktails, in New York City.

“It was different. [Randall] wasn’t, like, crazy in the mix,” Sandoval confirmed of Emmett’s Season 8 role.

According to Sandoval, Emmett never really wanted to join the Vanderpump Rules cast but ultimately decided to do his fiancee a favor ahead of production on Season 8 as he agreed to appear on the show after years of staying off camera. So, when it comes to filming with Emmett, Sandoval approaches scenes much differently because he knows Emmett may not want to be as candid as the majority of his other co-stars when it comes to what he shares.

“I get a little nervous about being as candid with him when the cameras are on because I know he doesn’t want anything. He’s not trying. So I feel bad. I don’t want to bring anything up,” Sandoval explained.

Kent and Emmett began dating one another in early 2016 but didn’t go public with their relationship until a couple of years later. Then, in September of last year, Kent and Emmett became engaged and are now planning to tie the knot in April of next year.

Loading...

Also during the interview with Us Weekly, Madix said that Emmett is great and applauded him for having a “really great, fun personality,” as well as tons of energy. Meanwhile, Sandoval added that he loves being around Emmett off-camera and enjoys his positive demeanor.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent recently opened up about Emmett’s new role on Vanderpump Rules during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, admitting that when it came to convincing Emmett to join her on-camera, she had to do a lot of begging. She also said that when it comes to her and Emmett’s upcoming wedding, they will not be televising any part of it, even though a number of the series’ stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Brittany Cartwright, will be featured as bridesmaids.

“That’s a day I don’t want to open up for people to judge or criticize,” Kent explained.