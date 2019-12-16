Kyle Richards Poses For Stunning Photo With Husband Mauricio Umansky At Kathy Hilton’s Holiday Party

'The Real Housewives of Beverly hills' veteran stuns in a black designer dress as she celebrates with her famous family.

Kyle Richards posed for a gorgeous photo with her husband at her sister Kathy Hilton’s annual holiday party.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wore a black Alex Perry one-shoulder dress and dangling diamond earrings with matching Guiseppe Zanotti open-toed shoes and a glittery Judith Leiber clutch as she posed with her husband Mauricio Umansky at the annual gala held the Hilton estate in Bel Air.

In the photo, Kyle, 50, and Mauricio, 49, were pictured standing in front of a brightly lit Christmas tree by Hilton’s elegant staircase. Mauricio wore a black suit jacket, matching pants, and casual shoes as he posed with his glamorous wife. The celebrity real estate guru added a Christmasy touch to his outfit with a red belt.

Fans and famous friends, including fellow Real Housewives alum Gretchen Rossi and Kyle’s longtime best friend Faye Resnick, took to the comments section of the post to rave about the sizzling hot Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple.

“This has to be the most gorgeous couple ever!” one fan wrote.

“Stunning Kyle! Always so beautifully dressed. Gorgeous on the inside and out!” another wrote.

“Beautiful. You are definitely aging backwards,” a third fan wrote to Kyle.

“Glad you all are spending the holidays together.#sisters,” another commenter added alluding to recent family drama among the celebrity sisters.

Other fans zeroed in on the pile of presents under the lavish Hilton Christmas tree, including a bag that is clearly housing a gift of a Louis Vuitton handbag for one lucky recipient.

In addition to her stunning photo with Mauricio that showed off her party outfit, Kyle also shared photos and videos from the star-studded holiday party on her Instagram story, including a video with her nieces Paris and Nicky Hilton as they danced with their mom. Kyle captioned the clip, “My beautiful family.”

While Kyle and Kathy’s sister Kim Richards is not seen in any of the photos, Kyle told Instagram fans that the former RHOBH star was indeed at the party with the rest of the family.

Kyle’s Instagram story also showed her own house decor the day after the party. Fans can see Kyle’s massive tree and a gorgeous white fireplace adorned with lit garland. The Bravo star also shared a peek at a gift from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Garcelle Beauvais. Kyle showed a video of a Plantogram box sent to her by Garcelle with an avocado tree in it.