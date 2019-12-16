Blake Shelton Calls John Legend The ‘Wrong Choice’ For ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title

Blake's joking that he's still not thrilled about John's new title.

Blake Shelton clearly isn’t a fan of John Legend‘s new title – or at least that’s what he wants fans to think. The country superstar recently opened up about People magazine naming the “All Of Me” singer the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ in its annual issue earlier this year, as he jokingly admitted that he still doesn’t really think his fellow The Voice coach deserves the very prestigious title.

Blake spoke out about the title during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as he quipped that he thought the general interest magazine had made the “wrong choice” with its latest ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ which is an honor is given out to one famous man each year.

Ellen quizzed the popular country star about his true his thoughts on John’s honor, as he was actually controversially named the magazine’s sexiest man two years ago back in 2017 – and Blake most certainly didn’t miss the opportunity to poke some fun at his co-star.

Per a report from Nine Australia over the weekend, the “God’s Country” singer quipped on the daytime talk show that People should “have to put out a new issue” of the magazine this year because he doesn’t agree with the choice.

After many voiced their disapproval over the star’s playful jab at his friend, and also made it clear that they definitely believed that John deserved the title, he playfully quipped that “everybody is entitled to be wrong.”

But Blake wasn’t done quite there after his girlfriend Gwen Stefani previously shared his hilarious reaction to the news back in November.

He then went on to admit to Ellen that he thinks John “lives in a parallel universe existence than the rest of us.”

The “Nobody But You” singer added that his The Voice co-star isn’t actually the hugest fan of the infamous banter he shows off on the show used to share with former coach Adam Levine. He confessed that he tries not to poke too much fun at the father of two whether they’re on the set of the NBC singing competition together or hanging out behind the scenes.

“He’s very sensitive, so I don’t pick on him about things like that,” Blake shared of his relationship with Chrissy Teigen’s husband.

Notably, the country star is familiar with a little backlash when it comes to the annual issue of the magazine. His turn as ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ two years ago wasn’t exactly met with unanimous praise after it was revealed back in in November 2017 that he’d been honored with the title.

But it wasn’t just John Blake chatted about on the daytime show last week, as his attention also turned to another of his The Voice coaches.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the topic also quickly turned to the country star’s relationship with Gwen as Ellen teased him about getting engaged.