Ashanti Stuns In Skintight Leather Pants & Low-Cut Blouse On ‘The Real’

Ashanti is busy promoting her Christmas film, A Christmas Winter Song, and appeared on The Real to talk about it. The “Rain On Me” hitmaker sat down with Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry and stunned in an eye-catching ensemble.

Ashanti paired an animal-print design blouse with skintight black leather pants and sported her straight brunette locks down. The low-cut shirt was long-sleeved and revealed some of her chest. The garment covered her neck and complimented her beautiful skin tone. She accessorized herself with numerous silver rings and hoop earrings. As seen on The Real’s official YouTube channel, the “Pretty Little Thing” songstress wore one black heel and a black Chanel velcro shoe because she just had foot surgery.

On Ashanti’s Instagram account, she uploaded a shot of herself sitting on the couch with the show’s festive logo behind her on a screen. She crossed her legs, held her hands and appeared to very happy. The “Only You” chart-topper flashed a huge smile in a photo that displayed her side profile.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 41,000 likes and over 320 comments, proving to be popular with her 5.2 million followers.

“You have the beautiful sexiest smile,” one user wrote.

“Gorgeous as always! @ashanti can’t wait to see the movie tonight,” another shared.

“Most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen with my own two eyes,” a third fan remarked.

“Such a classy and cute outfit,” a fourth follower commented.

On the show, Ashanti was questioned how she would be celebrating the new year. The “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” entertainer explained that she would be in New York but is usually out of the country. She expressed that she’s usually in the Caribbean with her team who usually write rituals on paper and send them away in the water.

As for Christmas, she admits that she spends her holidays with her family who is very last minute when it comes to purchasing gifts and wrapping them.

The R&B singer is no stranger to the festive season when it comes to the world of music and acting. According to The Boom Box, she released her first Christmas album, Ashanti’s Christmas, in 2003. A whole decade later, she released another holiday record, A Wonderful Christmas with Ashanti, and stared in her first Lifetime Christmas movie, Christmas in the City, that same year.

For her latest festive Lifetime movie, her younger sister, Shia Douglas, appears in the movie with her. It first premiered on the platform on December 14.