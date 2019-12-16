Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Poses On Her Knees In A Plunging Swimsuit

The Victoria's Secret model stunned in a plunging one-piece at the beach.

Lorena Rae got on her knees at the beach for a stunning new shot she shared to Instagram over the weekend. The gorgeous German model posted the sizzling black-and-white photo of herself to her own account on December 15 as she got down in the sand and posed in a tiny animal-print swimsuit by the ocean.

The Victoria’s Secret model wowed fans in her swimwear. The one-piece was a very plunging look that dipped pretty low into her chest and featured thin strings that stretched over her shoulders.

Lorena tied both strings into two large bows, while her flawless model figure was on show in the skintight one-piece that perfectly hugged her curves. The fun swimwear look featured a wild leopard-print design.

As for her pose during the sultry swimwear shoot, Lorena knelt all the way down and sat back on her heels, with her legs apart and her back arched. She flung her head back as her long brunette hair flowed down.

The beauty put both of her hands on the sand in front of her while she appeared to close her eyes and turned her face up to the cloudy sky.

The calm ocean could be seen in the distance behind the 25-year-old supermodel, as was a natural rock formation out in the water.

Lorena recently posed topless in another NSFW shot shared to Instagram and simply captioned the photo with two hearts — one white and one black — alluding to the black-and-white tone of the image.

She didn’t reveal in the caption exactly where the snap was taken but did include a tag so that fans knew where they could buy her plunging look.

The star tagged the swimwear brand Solid & Striped in her upload, as well as professional photographer Terence Connors.

The gorgeous bathing suit photo has received more than 58,000 likes in the first 19 hours since she shared it to her account, while the comments section was flooded with praise from her over 1.7 million followers.

“Beautiful Babe,” one person commented with a heart and a kissing emoji.

“Hot and beautiful photo,” a second person said.

“Wow hot,” another wrote with a fire emoji.

Others left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section.

But this isn’t the first time the lingerie model has wowed in a swimwear look from Solid & Striped.

As The Inquisitr reported, the star shared a hot photo with her many followers just last week as she lay on her back in a sizzling red-hot swimsuit from the same line.

The beauty flashed some serious skin on the bow of what appeared to be a luxury yacht that was out on the water in St. Barts.