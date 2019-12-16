‘Siesta Key’ Fans React To Alex Kompothecras’ Bombshell Pregnancy News With New Girlfriend Alyssa Salerno

The MTV reality star stuns fans with baby news following his breakup with Juliette Porter.

Siesta Key fans are shocked by Alex Kompothecras’ recent announcement that he is expecting a baby with a girlfriend that is not Juliette Porter. Just a few weeks before the Season 3 premiere of the MTV reality show, the controversial reality star stunned his Instagram followers with the news that he is expecting a “little princess” with new girlfriend Alyssa Salerno.

On Sunday, Alex posted a photo with his surprise baby mama that showed them both dressed in white as they shared a kiss while he cradled her tiny baby bump with his hand. The Siesta Key star captioned the pic by revealing he is expecting a baby girl with his new lady love. It is unclear how long the two have been dating, but Alyssa first started popping up in cozy pics on Alex’s Instagram page back in June.

In the comments section to a repost of the pic on the official Siesta Key Instagram page, fans reacted to the news of Alex’s quick baby news so soon after the end of his on-and-off relationship with longtime love Juliette Porter amid rumors that he cheated on her.

“Wtf! That happened fast!” one follower wrote.

“Hopefully he learns how to actually treat women after having a daughter of his own,” another wrote of Alex.

“I pray this baby girl shows him how to be a true man and respect women.” A third chimed in.

“I hope he fixes up his act since he has a baby on the way… he did some of the girls dirtyyyyy,” another added.

Other fans speculated on Juliette’s reaction to her ex’s news, with some saying she dodged a bullet and others fearing she may be feeling hurt by Alex once again.

It does not appear that Alex’s Siesta Key co-stars — which include Chloe Trautman, Kelsey Owens, Madisson Hausburg, Garrett Miller and Brandon Gomes — have commented on his pregnancy post yet.

Loading...

Alex Kompothecras’ baby bombshell comes two weeks after the Siesta Key Season 3 trailer teased Juliette Porter’s rollercoaster relationship with Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes. In the trailer, Alex even warns his ex that Hayes is the wrong guy for her.

According to Us Weekly, the new season of Siesta Key will show Alex finishing his final year of law school as he starts his new relationship with Alyssa. While the new couple’s relationship is clearly still going strong, fans know that Juliette and Robby didn’t last long and broke up over the summer.

Siesta Key returns to MTV on January 7.