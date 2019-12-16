Devon Windsor Gets Soaking Wet In The Shower In A Tiny Bikini

The Victoria's Secret Angel stripped down to a strapless bikini for an outdoor shower.

Devon Windsor gave fans an early Christmas present as she stripped down to her bikini to take an outdoor shower. In a stunning new photo posted to her Instagram account on December 15, the Victoria’s Secret model flashed a whole lot of skin as she modeled the skimpy two-piece from her own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim.

The sizzling new shower snap showed the 25-year-old beauty as she rocked the fun two-piece that perfectly showed off her flawless model body.

Devon flashed some serious skin as she posed for the camera in the stylish black-and-white swimwear look which featured a repeated fan design across the top and pretty skimpy bottoms.

The bikini was made up of a strapless top with a tie design that sat in the center of her chest.

She paired that with tiny bottoms in the same eye boggling print. The miniscule bikini bottoms made her already mile-long legs look even longer as they were high-cut and stretched upwards to her tiny waist to sit in line with her bellybutton.

They didn’t leave much to the imagination on her bottom half as Devon pulled them up high past her thighs. The briefs also featured the same tie design that was just below her bellybutton.

Devon got soaking wet in the hot snap as she shot the camera a very sultry and sexy look while in the tropical outdoor shower.

The newlywed had both of her arms up and bent behind her head as she ran the water through her long blond hair, which was slicked back away from her face with the shower water.

The star showed off her undeniable natural beauty as she appeared to go makeup-free for the snap. Her blemish-free skin and full pout were both on full display.

Devon didn’t reveal her exact location in her latest social media upload, though she was clearly soaking up the sun somewhere very tropical as a tall palm tree could be seen behind her.

The snap clearly impressed the beauty’s more than 1.8 million followers, as many left messages in the comments section.

“Giiirl,” one Instagram user wrote alongside a heart eye emoji.

Another told Devon, “Your body is insane.”

Loading...

A third person added in the comments section, “Lovely queen.”

The hot bikini snap has already received more than 12,000 likes in the first 13 hours since the stunner posted it to her account.

Devon’s no stranger to stripping down to her swimwear for the camera, though. The star often shows off pieces from her swimwear line on social media.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the model stunned as she posed alongside fellow Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae. The two sizzled in a bikini and swimsuit in the same red color designed specially for the 2019 Holiday season.